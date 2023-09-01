Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Radiation Oncology Services in Central Florida

Central Florida Cancer Care Center/Radiation Oncology Consultants Joins Statewide Practice

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) Is pleased to announce that Central Florida Cancer Care Center/Radiation Oncology Consultants, PA has joined the statewide practice, effective September 1, 2023.

Nathan H. Walcker, FCS Chief Executive Officer, said, "Across Florida, we continue to add and enhance services so that patients can easily access world-class cancer treatment close to home. This partnership will provide many benefits for the Central Florida community, our patients and our clinic teams."

Central Florida Cancer Care Center/Radiation Oncology Consultants Joins Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute. Board-certified radiation oncologists Maneesh Gossain, MD, Richard Lee, MD and Steven G. Lester, MD, FACRO, will continue to provide care to patients at two existing locations, renamed as FCS Orlando Radiation Oncology at 52 W. Gore Street, Orlando, FL 32806 and FCS Sanford Radiation Oncology at 2200 W. 1st Street, Sanford, FL 32771.

"The size and scope of FCS will enable us to expand the range of sophisticated treatment therapies that are improving survival rates for many forms of cancer," said Dr. Gossain. "Inhouse capabilities such as extensive next-generation testing and access to cutting-edge clinical trials will enhance our ability to develop personalized treatment plans that target each patient's unique cancer."

"These physicians have an extraordinary depth and breadth of experience in delivering evidence-based radiation oncology treatments and are equally well regarded for their compassion and concern for patients and their families," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "We are delighted to welcome them to FCS."

Teams from the two practices have been working collaboratively in recent months to ensure a smooth transition with no disruption in patient care. "Treatment and care plans will remain consistent and uninterrupted," said Dr. Lester.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute