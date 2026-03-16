Welcomes Xin Yao, MD to Statewide Practice

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) welcomes board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Xin Yao, MD to the statewide practice. Dr. Yao will provide care to patients at the FCS clinics in Lee County at FCS Naples Napa Ridge, 3530 Kraft Rd., Ste. 300, Naples, FL 34105 and in FCS Estero, 8440 Murano Del Lago Drive, Estero, FL 34125.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Team of Cancer Experts in Lee County

Dr. Yao brings a special interest in gastrointestinal oncology and serves as community chair for GI oncology with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group, a network of nearly 1,400 academic and community-based cancer centers and hospitals across the United States and worldwide.

David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician, said, "Dr. Yao's extensive clinical experience and leadership in gastrointestinal oncology enhances our ability to provide cutting-edge, research-driven care close to home. His longstanding commitment to compassionate, patient-centered treatment aligns perfectly with the mission at FCS."

Dr. Yao earned his medical degree from Hebei Medical University in Shijazhuang, China. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, followed by a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He is board-certified in medical oncology, hematology, and internal medicine.

Prior to joining FCS, Dr. Yao practiced as a medical oncologist with Cleveland Clinic in Stuart, Florida. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and American Society of Hematology.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute