Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Team of Cancer Experts in Tampa

Statewide Practice Welcomes Yasir Alsaraf, MD

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) has expanded its team of oncology specialists in Hillsborough County with the addition of medical oncologist and hematologist Yasir Alsaraf, MD to the FCS Tampa Cancer Center, 3402 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607. Dr. Alsaraf provides comprehensive care for a broad spectrum of solid tumors and blood disorders.

David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician, said, "Drawn to oncology for its unique blend of rigorous science and human connection, Dr. Alsaraf is committed to walking with patients through their healthcare journey, ensuring they achieve the best possible outcomes. We are delighted to welcome him to FCS."

Dr. Alsaraf earned his medical degree from the University of Jordan School of Medicine. He completed internal medicine residency at Wayne State University in Detroit, where he served as chief resident, followed by fellowship training in hematology and medical oncology at Henry Ford Health – Providence/MSU in Southfield, Michigan. He was drawn to oncology as a field where science and compassion intersect—allowing him to walk with patients through some of the most challenging, yet meaningful, moments in their lives.

Actively involved in clinical research, Dr. Alsaraf is co-author of studies encompassing racial and ethnic differences in breast cancer diagnosis, and new treatment approaches for liver cancer.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC:

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

