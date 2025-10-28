Rx To Go Achieves Accreditation with ACHC

Awarded Three-Year Accreditation for Pharmacy with Distinction in Oncology

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx to Go, LLC, the in-house specialty pharmacy for Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS), proudly announces it has achieved re-accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for pharmacy services through November 2028.

"Achieving another three-year pharmacy accreditation with distinction in oncology reaffirms our organization's commitment to the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational excellence," said FCS Chief Value and Procurement Officer Paul Chadwick. "This recognition reflects the expertise of our pharmacy professionals and their steadfast dedication to ensuring patients receive the most effective therapies in the most efficient and responsible manner."

Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization's dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS.

Rx To Go has demonstrated a commitment to providing quality care and services to consumers through compliance with ACHC's nationally recognized standards for accreditation and is additionally granted distinction in oncology.

"Earning accreditation with distinction is a significant achievement that exemplifies Rx To Go's continuous pursuit of excellence in oncology care," remarked FCS Chief Executive Officer Ryan Ciarrocchi. "It highlights the crucial role our pharmacy program plays in advancing treatment quality, safety, and innovation for patients. This recognition reinforces our ongoing mission to lead with integrity, deliver exceptional outcomes, and set the benchmark for community oncology nationwide."

Rx To Go also carries accreditation by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy and is dually accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) for specialty pharmacy. FCS is also NABP accredited for digital pharmacy practice. These achievements display Rx To Go's unwavering commitment to adhere to high standards and provide exemplary health care to our patients.

Rx To Go provides access to 99% of all oral oncology drugs on the market and offers 24/7 patient support. In 2024, FCS' medically integrated pharmacy dispensed nearly 100,000 prescriptions to FCS patients.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

