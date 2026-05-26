Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Highlights Ongoing Innovation to Expand Veteran Access to Advanced Cancer Care

Community-based oncology leader underscores progress in second opinions, longitudinal care and clinical research for U.S. veterans

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) announces continued progress in its comprehensive initiatives designed to expand access to high-quality cancer care, with a special focus on addressing the unique needs of U.S. military veterans. FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD will highlight these efforts at the 7th Annual Conquering Cancer, Together event during the ASCO® 2026 Annual Meeting this week in Chicago. Dr. Gordan will join a panel of distinguished experts following a keynote address by retired U.S. Secretary of Defense General Lloyd Austin.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute announces continues progress in expanding access to high-quality cancer care for U.S. military veterans through rapid appointments, telehealth services, personalized treatment approaches and increased clinical trial opportunities statewide.

"Caring for veterans has long been central to FCS' mission," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Ryan Ciarrocchi. "As the largest community-based oncology provider in Florida, we are uniquely positioned to address the complex medical and supportive care needs shaped by military service." In collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), FCS continues to expand innovative programs that deliver timely, personalized and research-driven cancer care.

Dr. Gordan said, "All patients deserve seamless access to advanced care that is both convenient and deeply personalized. Navigating care within the VA system can be complex, and we are committed to making it simpler—expanding access to specialists and helping every veteran benefit from the latest advances in oncology.

Accelerating Access to Expertise and Second Opinions

FCS is prioritizing rapid access to care, offering appointments within 72 hours of diagnosis to provide clarity and immediate next steps. Through direct coordination with VA scheduling teams, veterans can quickly connect with FCS specialists without administrative delays.

As part of the VA National TeleOncology Program, FCS also delivers virtual consultations that enable veterans—particularly those in rural communities—to receive expert second opinions, treatment planning and follow-up care from home. More than one-third of veterans enrolled in VA care live in rural areas, making telehealth a critical tool for bridging gaps in access.

Delivering Longitudinal, Personalized Care

Beyond initial diagnosis and treatment, FCS is focused on supporting veterans throughout their entire cancer journey. Through advanced molecular profiling and next-generation sequencing, physicians can tailor therapies based on each patient's unique cancer biology.

Military culture training, developed by the Center for Deployment Psychology, further enhances this personalized approach by equipping patient navigators with insights into how military service impacts health risks, behaviors and care experiences. "These efforts strengthen trust, communication and continuity of care—key components of effective longitudinal oncology management," notes Kiana Mehring, FCS vice president of payer strategy & revenue cycle management, who has been instrumental developing veteran-focused initiatives at FCS.

FCS' investment in real-world data and advanced analytics also enables clinicians to identify care gaps, optimize treatment pathways and improve patient outcomes at scale.

Expanding Access to Clinical Research

Recognizing the critical role of clinical trials in advancing cancer treatment, FCS is expanding opportunities for veteran participation in groundbreaking research. With a portfolio of more than 180 clinical trials offered at 29 FCS clinics statewide that target the most common cancers affecting veterans—including prostate, lung, bladder, colorectal and breast cancers—FCS is helping to bring cutting-edge therapies closer to home.

Through its Research Patient Navigator Program, supported by a $1 million grant from the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund, FCS is actively increasing clinical trial awareness and enrollment in underserved and rural communities across the state.

"Clinical research is essential to improving outcomes and advancing standards of care," said Dr. Gordan. "By expanding access and participation, we are advancing health equity and delivering meaningful progress to ensure broader access to innovative treatments for our veteran community."

Meeting a Critical Need

According to the National Cancer Institute, veterans face a 20–40% higher risk of cancer than the general population, with an estimated 56,000 new diagnoses each year. FCS' integrated approach—combining rapid access, virtual care, personalized medicine and robust clinical research—is designed to meet this urgent need while creating scalable models for the future of community oncology.

"We are incredibly proud of the teams driving these efforts," added Ciarrocchi. "Their commitment is helping to ensure veterans receive the innovative, high-quality care they have earned—today and for years to come."

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute