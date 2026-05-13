Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Oncology Nurses Lead the Way with 12 Abstracts Selected for 2026 Oncology Nursing Congress

Record participation highlights innovative, patient-centered initiatives advancing cancer care across the FCS statewide network

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Initiatives developed at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) that are positively impacting the quality of cancer care will be presented this week at the Oncology Nursing Society Annual Congress in San Antonio. Twelve abstracts authored by FCS nurses, clinicians and team members who serve in a variety of roles across the statewide practice were among the highest-scoring abstracts selected for presentations at the largest worldwide gathering dedicated to oncology nursing.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute will showcase 12 abstracts at the 2026 Oncology Nursing Society Annual Congress. Presented by nurses and team members across the statewide practice, these initiatives highlight innovative, patient-centered approaches that are advancing oncology nursing and improving cancer care outcomes.

"This year marks an exciting milestone, with more nurses than ever from FCS presenting at the 2026 ONS Conference." said Deja Ross-Jenkins, MSN, RN, OCN, FCS director of clinical operations. "We are incredibly proud to see their work shared through posters and abstracts, reflecting the dedication, innovation, and growing impact of oncology nursing within our community practices.

The following FCS clinicians and team members are authors of abstracts that will be featured in presentations at the Oncology Nursing Society Annual Congress:

Deja Ross-Jenkins, MSN, RN, OCN, FCS director of clinical operations (first author) and Ashley Gandy, MSN, RN, OCN, NEA-BC, FCS associate director of clinical operations (co-author) - Implementing a Workflow Change Within a Community Oncology Setting.

Rosalynn Grant - Optimizing Team Performance Through Monthly Chart Audits: A Director's Perspective.

Julie Brown - Scaling a Regional Leadership Model: From Pilot Area Clinical Director to a Multi-Director Framework in Oncology Nursing.

Pamela Andress, MSN, RN, OCN (first author), Kristine Rinaldo, MSN, RN, OCN (co-author) - Strengthening a Nurse Preceptor Program for a Large-Scale Ambulatory-Based Organization.

Kari Hopkins, MSN, RN, OCN, NE-BC, FCS director of clinical education (first author) - Standardization of Advanced Practice Providers Onboarding Throughout a Large-Scale Ambulatory-Based Organization.

Virginia Rosario, RN, OCN (first author), Adina Seufert, MHA, MT(AAB) (co-author) and Kristine Rinaldo, MSN, RN, OCN – Falsely Elevated Potassium Levels Associated with Peripheral Draw Techniques in Oncology Patients.

Lisa Clark, MSN, RN, OCN – Leadership Development Program Across a Large Community Oncology Practice.

Christine Taylor, RN, CN-BN (first author), Suzanne Frank, RN, BSN, OCN (co-author) and Heather Levy, RN, OCN – Benefits and Challenges of In-person Nurse Navigation in Comparison to Remote Nurse Navigation.

Stacy Weir, LPN (first author), Kris Kramer, LPN (co-author) and Heather Levy, RN, OCN (co-author) – Implementation and Growth of Transitional Care Management (TCM) Nurse Navigation.

Shelby Sharp, RN (first author) and Lourdes Sharp, RN (co-author) - Digital Communication Methods with Health Care Providers and Direct Correlation to Patient Response Times in a Remote Triage Setting.

Heather Dexter (first author), Bobbie Sue Crow, RN, OCN (co-author) and Corinne MacDonald, RN, BSN, OCN (co-author) - Relationship Building to Maintain or Improve Employee Retention Rates in a Remote Nurse Setting.

Monika Morrissette, MSW, LCSW (first author) and Karen Ridley (co-author) - Evaluating the benefits and effectiveness of a virtual patient support group to reduce emotional distress and improve quality of life.

"We are honored to highlight the groundbreaking work of our dedicated and highly skilled cancer care teams at this prestigious congress," said FCS assistant managing physician David Wenk, MD. "This includes nearly 1,000 oncology nurses across our practice who serve as healers, educators, advocates, researchers and drivers of change. Each day, they are committed to enhancing the quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families, helping to shape and advance the future of oncology nursing."

All accepted abstracts will be published, as submitted, in the Oncology Nursing Forum following the event.

The Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members. ONS is committed to advancing excellence in oncology nursing and quality cancer care.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute