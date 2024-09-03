Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Launches Partnership with Paradigm Health, Inc. to Expand Patient Access to Lifesaving Clinical Trials

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Paradigm Health, Inc. (Paradigm) that will provide patients in Florida with more access to new treatment options through participation in clinical trials. Paradigm's powerful technology platform will make it possible for the statewide practice to plan, recruit for and conduct trials more efficiently across its 33 early and late-phase research locations.

"Providing our patients with early access to the most promising therapies that contribute to positive outcomes and quality of life is the core of our mission," said Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS president and managing physician. "This partnership will leverage our robust electronic medical records, genomics data and expert clinical capabilities to assure that every FCS patient has the opportunity to be considered for a trial as part of their routine clinical care and strengthen our ability to reach patients in communities that have traditionally been underserved."

"Groundbreaking research is woven deeply within our rich 40-year history," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. "This partnership aligns with our strategic initiatives to continue growing our early and late phase clinical trials capabilities, keeping FCS at the forefront of groundbreaking science and research and feeding the pipeline for FDA approvals of innovative new therapies that benefit patients worldwide."

Colleen Lewis, MSN, ANP-BC, AOCNP, FCS vice president of nursing and research, noted, "Our priority is to provide as many patients as possible with opportunities to participate in lifesaving clinical trials. The screening and recruitment process can, at times, be cumbersome. Through this partnership, our teams will gain valuable tools that will streamline screening and accelerate our ability to link patients to opportunities close to home."

FCS is experiencing steady enrollment growth in its clinical trial offerings year-over-year. More than 600 FCS patients are treated annually in clinical trials conducted at three FCS Phase 1 Drug Development Units and through late-phase studies at FCS clinics throughout the state. In recent years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation, prior to approval.

Walcker added, "FCS has more Phase 1 clinical trial patients than most academic centers across the country. By adding Paradigm's AI-enabled clinical trial matching and recruitment technology, even more patients will now benefit from having convenient access to the most advanced treatment options closer to home."

Paradigm's platform and relationships with global trial sponsors will deepen FCS' existing clinical trial offerings. FCS will maintain its long-time collaborative partnership with Sarah Cannon Research Institute. Dr. Gordan said, "We are gaining the flexibility to work directly with biopharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders to further improve access, drive faster outcomes and reduce administrative burdens that often impede enrollment."

"Our shared missions align perfectly in this partnership to increase access to cutting-edge treatments that are often only available through trials," said Kent Thoelke, CEO of Paradigm. "Paradigm's platform will allow FCS to screen every single patient for clinical trial eligibility and then streamline recruitment and participation – without adding to the work burden of clinical teams. We're honored to bring global biopharma trials directly to Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, reinforcing their leadership in cancer care in Florida."

Since its launch in 2023, Paradigm has successfully collaborated with dozens of community-based provider organizations across the U.S. to expand patient access to clinical trials. Their seamless platform gives healthcare providers and trial sponsors an unprecedented opportunity to work together to conduct trials more effectively and bring potentially life-saving therapies to patients faster.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

About Paradigm

Paradigm is rebuilding the clinical research ecosystem by creating a platform that enables equitable access to trials for all patients, while enhancing trial efficiency and reducing the barriers to participation for healthcare providers. Incubated by ARCH Venture Partners and backed by leading healthcare and life sciences investors, Paradigm aims to break down barriers across the trial ecosystem through one seamless infrastructure implemented at healthcare provider organizations, bringing potentially life-saving therapies to patients faster.

