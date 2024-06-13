Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Ocala Cancer Center Awarded For Tattoo and Mark-Free Radiation Treatment

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) Ocala Cancer Center has been recognized as a premier radiation oncology center offering tattoo and mark-free radiation treatment to patients with cancer. Vision RT, a developer of pioneering technology designed to enhance patient comfort and treatment efficacy and efficiency, recently presented the Ocala Cancer Center radiation oncology team with the Tattoo and Mark-free Treatment Center Award.

FCS radiation oncologist Luis Carrascosa, MD accepts the Tattoo and Mark-free Treatment Center Award from Vision RT. The Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Ocala Cancer Center is recognized as a premier radiation oncology center offering tattoo and mark-free radiation treatment to patients with cancer by using the AlignRT® SGRT technology.

Luis Carrascosa, MD, radiation oncologist at the FCS Ocala Cancer Center, said, "Using a technology known as Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT), we are able to deliver a better treatment experience that offers our patients significant benefits."

Traditional radiation therapy requires patients to receive small, often permanent, tattoos on their skin to help position them for treatment. "Our advanced treatment approach enables us to respond to patients who have voiced their preference for tattoo and mark-free treatments," said Dr. Carrascosa.

The AlignRT® SGRT technology, made by Vision RT, uses 3D camera units to monitor a patient's skin surface in real-time and compare it to the ideal position with no loss in accuracy when compared to tattoos and marks. The SGRT technology ensures that non-contact radiation is delivered only when a patient is correctly positioned, enhancing their safety and comfort.

FCS provides a comprehensive range of radiation oncology therapies at nine clinic locations in Florida, including the FCS Ocala Cancer Center. Each location is equipped with advanced, state-of-the-art technologies that ensure the delivery of radiation with maximum effectiveness and patient safety. All FCS radiation oncology sites are accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR). Using AlignRT®, FCS has joined a growing number of the world's leading radiation oncology centers world offering tattoo and mark-free treatments.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

