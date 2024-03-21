Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Partners to Host One-of-a-Kind Educational Offering for the Nation's Medical Oncologists

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is partnering with Research to Practice® for the Third Annual National General Medical Oncology Summit this week in Miami, a comprehensive educational experience designed exclusively for medical oncologists. Hundreds of physicians from across the U.S. will engage with internationally recognized cancer experts and clinical investigators who will share significant new data, promising treatment strategies and key perspectives on enhancing patient care management.

"We have assembled a stellar faculty, inclusive of some of the top minds in our field for this unique event," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "This dynamic platform supports the diverse needs of these vital clinicians who are devoted to providing their patients with the highest quality and most advanced care and treatment experience to achieve the very best outcomes."

Bradley Monk, MD, FCS Director, Late-Phase Clinical Research, will serve on the faculty for a session on Gynecologic Cancers moderated by Mamta Choksi, MD, FCS medical oncologist and hematologist.



The following FCS medical oncologists and hematologists will moderate didactic presentations and discussions on a variety of oncology topics:

FCS is hosting additional opportunities for FCS physicians and clinicians to share perspectives and network with their fellow colleagues throughout the course of the weekend.

"Our partnership and clinical participation in this event is consistent with our ongoing efforts to improve and enhance the delivery of cancer care in local communities across the U.S. and worldwide," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

Founded and led by medical oncologist Neil Love, MD, Research to Practice® has provided meaningful, relevant and unbiased educational perspectives for more than 30 years to meet the needs of oncology clinicians and positively impact the care of patients with cancer.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

