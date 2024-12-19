Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Physicians Receive Top Rankings in 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) clinics and medical oncologists and hematologists received recognition in their local communities during 2024 for providing world-class treatment for all forms of cancer and blood disorders. Each designation reflects nominations received from physician peers, patients and fellow community residents. We congratulate these outstanding and highly-regarded professionals and proudly share these impressive designations.*

Bradenton Herald Magazine Bradenton's Best

Gold Best Cancer Treatment Center

FCS Bradenton Cancer Center

FCS Lakewood Ranch Cancer Center

Gulfshore Life® Top Doctors

Hematology & Oncology

Joel S. Grossman, MD

Lowell L. Hart, MD, FACP

Rebecca Kosloff, MD

Andy Lipman, MD

Steven B. Newman, MD

Silvia A. Romero, MD

Mark S. Rubin, MD

Gamini Soori, MD, MBA, FACP, FRCP, CPE

Jay Wang, MD

Hernando Sun Readers' Choice

Cancer Treatment

Vikas Malhotra, MD - Winner

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Second

Highlands News-Sun Readers Choice 2024

Oncologist/Hematologist

Syed E. Ahmed, MD

Mahender Yellu, MD, MBBS, MHA

Jupiter Magazine Top Doctors 2024

Hematology and Oncology

Elizabeth Byron, MD

Todd Gersten, MD

Elisabeth A. McKeen, MD, FACP

Shachar Peles, MD

Marilyn Raymond, MD

Jupiter Magazine Top Doctors 2024

Gynecologic Oncology

Antonella Leary, MD

Jupiter Magazine Top Doctors 2024

Hematology and Oncology

Judah Friedman, MD

Elisabeth McKeen, MD

Rina Patel, MD

Sumithra Vattigunta-Gopal, MD, FACP

Lake & Sumter Style Magazine Best of the Best 2024

Oncologist

Maen Hussein, MD

Naples® Illustrated Top Doctors Of 2024

Hematology and Oncology

Susanna Gaikazian, MD

Joel S. Grossman, MD

Lowell L. Hart, MD, FACP

Rebecca Kosloff, MD

Andy Lipman, MD

Steven B. Newman, MD

Mark S. Rubin, MD

Jay Wang, MD

Orlando® Family Magazine 2024 Top Physicians

Hematology Oncology

Geetha Akula, MD

Maria Regina Flores, MD

Ralph Gousse, MD

Muhammad Imam, MD

David C. Molthrop Jr., MD

Sonalee K. Shroff, MD

Orlando® Magazine Premier Doctors 2024

Hematology

David Molthrop

Yaman Suleiman, MD

Orlando® Magazine Premier Doctors 2024

Oncology

Maria Regina Flores, MD

William Grow, MD

Muhammad Imam, MD

Sonalee Shroff, MD

Palm Beach Illustrated Top Doctors

Gynecologic Oncology

Howard M. Goodman, MD

Antonella Leary, MD

Palm Beach® Illustrated Top Doctors

Hematology and Oncology

Barry Berman, MD, MS

Elizabeth Byron, MD

Judah Friedman, MD

Shaachi Gupta, MD

Elisabeth A. McKeen, MD, FACP

Rina Patel, MD

Shachar Peles, MD

Napolean Santos, MD

Daniel L. Spitz, MD, FACP

Mahdi Taha, DO, FACOI, FACP

Sumithra Vattigunta-Gopal, MD, FACP

Palm Beach® Illustrated Top Doctors

Radiology, Vascular/Interventional Radiology

Gerald Zemel, MD, FSIR, FAHA, RPVI

Palm Beach United Way Top WECARE Provider

Tadeu Ambros, MD

Liliana Bustamante, MD

Sarasota Magazine Top Doctors 2024

Medical Oncology

Brian T. Berry, MD, PhD

Luis Chu, MD

Janice F. Eakle, MD

Elizabeth Guancial, MD

Scott D. Lunin, MD

Noel A. Maun, PhD

Ke Ning, MD

Anjan J. Patel, MD

Miguel Pelayo, MD

Pavan Kumar Tandra, MD

Ana Van Der Wall, ND

Tampa Magazine 2024 Top Doctors

Gynecologic Oncology

Jessica Stine, MD

Tampa Magazine 2024 Top Doctors

Hematology/Medical Oncology

Rafael W. Blanco, MD

Hafeez Chatoor, MD

Matthew A. Fink, MD

Nalini Hasija, MD

Renjitha Ignatius, MD

David Wright, MD

Tampa Magazine 2024 Top Doctors

Medical Oncology

Shalin Shah, MD

David Wenk, MD

David Wright, MD

Tampa Magazine 2024 Top Doctors

Radiation Oncology

Michael Scott, MD, MBA

The Boca Raton Observer Top Docs

Medical Oncology

Mahdi Taha, DO, FACOI, FACP

*Editor's Note: This list includes designations and recognitions that we have been made aware of as of the publication date.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: ( FLCancer.com )

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute