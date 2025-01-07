Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute President Invited to Speak at White House Event Celebrating Cancer Moonshot and Nationwide Efforts to End Cancer

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) President and Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD is scheduled to participate in an event today at The White House to recognize accomplishments made nationwide in accelerating progress against cancer through the Cancer Moonshot.

During the Biden-Harris Administration, the Cancer Moonshot has spurred more than 120 actions from across the Federal Government and nearly 225 additional commitments from across the country. Dr. Gordan is among the distinguished group of experts who will share updates on some of the work that has defined and reignited Cancer Moonshot.

Dr. Gordan will detail the transformative impact of the FCS patient navigation program to eliminate barriers to cancer treatment and enable patients to achieve positive outcomes. FCS is among the 40 community oncology practices and comprehensive cancer centers that committed to providing personalized patient navigation services with the establishment of Principal Illness Navigation (PIN) billing codes by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on January 1, 2024.

"No patient or family should have to navigate cancer alone," said Dr. Gordan. "I am honored to share the positive impacts of our patient-centered approach that caters to the unique needs of each individual patient, with a focus on improving health equity by screening for and addressing health-related social needs."

FCS released highlights of its patient navigation program impacts in a case study in November 2024. The findings were also showcased during the "Driving Change: Reimbursable Navigation Services One-Year Later" event hosted by the Biden Cancer Moonshot on November 21, 2024.

All of the nearly 100,000 new cancer patients FCS serves annually at almost 100 locations statewide, regardless of their health care benefit plan, receive specialized support from the FCS care coordination team to manage physical, psychosocial and emotional needs and effectively remove barriers to care from diagnosis through survivorship.

FCS Senior Director of Care Coordination Danielle Brown, MBA, BSN, RN, OCN, CN-BN, who will join Dr. Gordan at the event, has been instrumental in leveraging FCS' clinical and informatics capabilities to swiftly identify and engage with at-risk patients. She notes that the program has resulted in a measurable reduction in emergency department visits as patients receive timely clinical interventions to avoid serious and costly complications. "FCS' comprehensive care coordination program aligns with the needs of both patients and payers," Brown said. "We have not only improved patient outcomes but also significantly reduced the cost of care."

"We applaud the collaboration and commitments developed through Cancer Moonshot and are proud to have played a significant role," adds Gordan. "As we have for more than 40 years, FCS will continue to lead the charge to ensure that every cancer patient receives the timely, personalized care they deserve and is able to access the life-changing treatment advances made possible through our extensive clinical research program."

For more information and to view the case study, visit: FLCancer.com/PINCodeCaseStudy

Tuesday, January 7, 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance here: Biden Cancer Moonshot: Mission Report 2024 – and Beyond

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: ( FLCancer.com )

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

