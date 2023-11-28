Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Promotes Members of Executive and Physician Leadership

David Wenk, MD appointed to Assistant Managing Physician; Ken Sturtz appointed to Chief Information & Administrative Officer.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) announced today the promotion of two members of its executive and physician leadership team. David Wenk, MD, was appointed by the FCS Executive Board to serve as Assistant Managing Physician (AMP), effective January 1, 2024. Ken Sturtz has been appointed as Chief Information & Administrative Officer effective immediately.

As Assistant Managing Physician, Dr. Wenk will support FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD, Chief Executive Officer Nathan Walcker, and members of executive management in leading FCS' more than 260 physicians to drive efficient, best-in-class practice operations.

"Dr. Wenk's increased involvement with our medical staff will be pivotal for our practice, ensuring the delivery of high-quality healthcare services, fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment, and developing valuable programs for patients and our physician partners," said Dr. Gordan.

Dr. Wenk is a medical oncologist and hematologist in Pasco County and sees patients at the Trinity Cancer Center (9320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655). He also is an active member of the FCS Executive Board and serves as Co-chair of the Compensation and Finance Committee.

"Since joining FCS in 2012, Dr. Wenk has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in both his medical practice and in his leadership of our statewide practice," said Walcker. "His expertise, compassion and collaborative approach have earned him the respect and admiration of his physician colleagues and patients alike and positions him well for this new role."

Dr. Wenk received his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and his medical degree with high honors from Ross University School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency training at the University of South Florida, where he was Chief Resident during his third year. Dr. Wenk then completed his hematology and medical oncology fellowship at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer and Research Institute, where he served as a clinical faculty member in the Department of Medicine and the Department of Blood and Marrow Transplantation. Dr. Wenk holds ABIM board certifications in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology.

As Chief Information and Administrative Officer, Ken Sturtz will oversee and enhance the execution of FCS' strategic planning and resource management, ensuring smooth operations and alignment with the practice's goals while maintaining oversight of all information technology operations and digital innovation, contributing to the overall success and growth of FCS.

"Under his leadership as Chief Information Officer, Ken has been integral in improving the systems and organizational structure necessary to strengthen our practice, ensuring our ability to achieve the ambitious goals set out before us. His role has expanded over the recent months, and at every turn, he has repeatedly proven to be a thoughtful and effective leader," said Walcker. "This appointment is a testament to the dedication and impact he has made on our practice, working across departments and systems to optimize business practices and patient care."

Ken joined FCS in 2022 as Chief Information Officer with more than 15 years of healthcare IT executive leadership experience, including roles as Chief Information Officer for Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville and Senior Performance Improvement and PMO Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in a variety of positions, ranging from Infantryman, Medic Platoon Leader and Commander. After serving as Senior Military Resident at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, he went on to hold increasingly responsible Chief Information and Technology Officer positions, providing information technology services to support numerous hospitals and healthcare facilities in the U.S. and overseas.

"Ken has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation and a deep understanding of our mission and values at FCS," said Dr. Gordan. "Over the past year, Ken has been integral in improving the systems and organizational structure necessary to strengthen our practice, ensuring our ability to achieve the ambitious goals set out before us and showcasing his ability to drive positive change."

Ken holds a master's in business administration and in health administration from Baylor University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

We are pleased to share the following announcements and invite you to join us in congratulating our newly promoted executive and physician leaders.

