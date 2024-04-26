Lucio Gordan, MD Serves on Panel of Oncology Leaders Sharing Insights with Oncology Fellows

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD will serve as a panelist at the 2024 Oncology Fellows & Faculty Forum in Miami, sponsored by PrecisCa and the Community Oncology Alliance (COA). Dr. Gordan will participate with oncology physician executives for the Oncology Leaders in Business and Practice panel discussion.

Lucio N. Gordan will be a featured panelist at the Community Oncology Alliance PrecisCa Oncology Fellows & Faculty Forum.

"I consider it a great privilege to spend time with these young physicians as they prepare to launch their medical careers," Dr. Gordan said. "In this dynamic setting, my colleagues and I will share real-world experiences encompassing the many unique and often complex facets of the oncology field beyond clinical practice."

The exclusive three-day gathering provides oncology professionals with opportunities to interact with the world's oncology experts. Through networking sessions and panel discussions they gain insights into the latest advancements and breakthroughs in oncology research and treatment and guidance to enhance their leadership skills and business acumen.

PrecisCa provides patients and providers with access to world-class cancer experts to enhance the quality of cancer, including a range of content offerings, educational opportunities and peer-to-peer mentorship to develop oncology's future emerging leaders. The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization solely dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and the patients they serve.

