Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Real-World Evidence Abstract Highlights Progress and Gaps in Biomarker Testing for Lung Cancer

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rami Owera, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist with Woodlands Specialty Physicians, a division of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute is co-author of an abstract detailing findings from the MYLUNG (Molecularly Informed Lung Cancer Treatment in a Community Cancer Network) Consortium Protocol 2, a prospective real-world study examining patterns in biomarker testing, treatment decision-making, and the barriers and workflows that shape care for patients with lung cancer in community settings.

FCS physician, Rami Owera, MD co-authors MYLUNG study findings highlighting advances and ongoing gaps in biomarker testing for lung cancer care.

The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, provides early insights into how patients with newly diagnosed non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) are tested and treated in community oncology settings.

"We're seeing meaningful progress in biomarker testing for lung cancer, particularly in the use of more comprehensive genomic profiling," said Dr. Owera. "At the same time, gaps remain in ensuring all patients receive complete results before starting treatment—an essential step in delivering truly personalized care—underscoring opportunities to strengthen workflows, access and lung cancer care overall."

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD said, "These findings confirm the critical importance of FCS' ongoing expansion of genomic testing capabilities to ensure patients consistently receive the right test at the right time and fully realize the benefits of precision oncology."

The study, which aims to track up to 12,000 patients, is part of the broader MYLUNG Consortium initiative engaging leading oncology practices, researchers and industry partners to generate real-world evidence and identify strategies to enhance personalized care delivery and improve outcomes for patients with lung cancer. Dr. Owera noted that MYLUNG Protocol 3 will continue to explore interventions that have demonstrated promise in enhancing effectiveness in biomarker testing.

Dr. Owera is actively involved in clinical research as a principal investigator and sub-investigator in collaboration with the Sarah Cannon Research Institute. His research has included numerous clinical trials across a wide range of malignancies, including breast, lung, gastrointestinal and hematologic cancers.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute