Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Shares Advances In Oncology Pharmacy Services at NCODA Global Gathering

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy experts and leaders from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) will join with colleagues this week to share the latest advances in oncology pharmacy operations and dispensing practices at the NCODA 2023 Spring Forum in Indianapolis. Titled, Transforming Patient Care in a Diverse Oncology Landscape, the multi-day gathering of global oncology professionals will focus on advances in patient care through improvements in pharmacy operations.

FCS Executive Leaders, Pharmacy Operations, and Rx To Go team members will present at the NCODA 2023 Spring Forum this week. (From left to right, top to bottom: Chief Procurement Officer Paul Chadwick, Clinical Oncology Pharmacist Jeanine Ewing, PharmD, BCOP, Pharmacy Compliance Manager Karrie McCowen, CPhT, RPhT, Associate Director of Clinical Pharmacy Services, Rx To Go Roger Orr, PharmD, BCOP, and Prior Authorizations Supervisor, Rx To Go Amy Terhune, CPhT)

The medically integrated oncology pharmacy for FCS, Rx To Go, located in a 20,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Ft. Myers, Florida, works exclusively with the statewide practice's physicians, clinicians and patients to provide timely dispensing and convenient home delivery of oral oncolytic medications.

"More than 35 percent of the drugs used in cancer treatment today are administered orally," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD. "Our Rx To Go team members provide an advanced level of personalized pharmacy and support services to ensure that patients use medications appropriately and achieve optimal clinical outcomes."

Serving as presenters and panelists during interactive workshops and discussions at the NCODA Spring Forum are:

Paul Chadwick , FCS Chief Procurement Officer – NCODA's Non-Profit Partner Update & Donor Story: Be the Match

, FCS Chief Procurement Officer – NCODA's Non-Profit Partner Update & Donor Story: Be the Match Jeanine Ewing, PharmD, BCOP, FCS Clinical Oncology Pharmacist, and Roger Orr , PharmD, BCOP, FCS Associate Director of Clinical Pharmacy Services, Rx To Go – Oral Oncolytic Approvals

, PharmD, BCOP, FCS Associate Director of Clinical Pharmacy Services, Rx To Go – Oral Oncolytic Approvals Karrie McCowen , CPhT, RPhT, FCS Pharmacy Compliance Manager, Rx To Go – The Current and Future State of Medically Integrated Pharmacy Accreditation: Delivering Positive Patient-Centered Outcomes While Bringing Value to the MIP

, CPhT, RPhT, FCS Pharmacy Compliance Manager, Rx To Go – The Current and Future State of Medically Integrated Pharmacy Accreditation: Delivering Positive Patient-Centered Outcomes While Bringing Value to the MIP Amy Terhune, CPhT, FCS Prior Authorizations Supervisor, Rx To Go – The Ins and Outs of Managing Financial Assistance and Prior Authorizations

"Our pharmacy professionals have much to contribute toward efforts that will enhance the value of medically integrated pharmacies for patients and providers," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. "Their demonstrated commitment to best-in-class standards for practice management, patient care and quality improvement has resulted in industry recognition and consecutive prestigious accreditations."

NCODA is a globally recognized not-for-profit organization dedicated to building a patient-centered, medically integrated community of health care providers whose focus is to innovate the continuity of cancer care so that every patient receives the maximum benefit from their cancer treatment.

In addition to participation and attendance of the 2023 NCODA Spring Forum, several FCS Executive and Senior Management Leaders, Pharmacy Operations, and Rx To Go team members serve on NCODA committees. Later this year, the statewide practice will also welcome its first resident through NCODA's Accredited Medically-Integrated Oncology Pharmacy (MIP) Residency Program, a one-year training program designed specifically for students interested in an oncology pharmacy career path.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute