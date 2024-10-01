Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Board-certified Medical Oncologist and Hematologist Yasir Khan, MD to Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to welcome board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Yasir Khan, MD to its Lee County team of cancer experts. He is providing care to patients at the FCS Colonial and Estero locations.

"FCS has held a significant presence in Lee County since our practice was founded in Fort Myers more than 40 years ago," said Nathan H. Walcker, FCS chief executive officer. "We continue to enhance and expand our clinical capabilities to support the continued rapid growth in the Southwestern Florida community so that patients have convenient access to the highest quality care close to home."

Dr. Khan received his medical degree from Dow Medical College, Karachi City, Pakistan. He was named chief resident during his internal medicine residency training at Jefferson Abington Hospital in Abington, Pennsylvania and completed a fellowship in oncology/hematology at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD, said, "Dr. Khan is highly trained in the most advanced cancer treatments, with a special interest in malignant hematology, particularly lymphomas and leukemia. Above all, he understands the impact of cancer on his patients and continuously strives to enhance their well-being while ensuring they achieve the best outcomes. We are delighted to welcome him to FCS."

Learn more about Dr. Khan and his practice here: https://flcancer.com/staff/yasir-khan/

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

