Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Gynecologic Oncologist Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS To Lead Late-Phase Clinical Research Program

Also Providing Gynecologic Oncology Care in West Palm Beach

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce that board-certified gynecologic oncologist Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS has joined the statewide practice. As medical director of the FCS Late-Phase Clinical Research Program, Dr. Monk will lead innovative initiatives to expand and deploy late-phase trials that are transforming cancer care worldwide. He is also providing care to patients at the FCS Palm Beach location, 1309 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS joins Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Late-Phase Clinical Research Program Post this As medical director of the FCS Late-Phase Clinical Research Program, Dr. Monk will lead innovative initiatives to expand and deploy late-phase trials that are transforming cancer care worldwide.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Monk to our practice," said Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician. "Highly-respected among his peers, Dr. Monk instills a strong commitment to excellence in quality and integrity through his approach to patient care and scientific research."

Dr. Monk has extensive leadership experience in practice-changing clinical research and the development of clinical research programs in community oncology settings.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, "At FCS we continue to enhance the depth and scope of our clinical research capabilities. Our ongoing discovery of groundbreaking therapies are influencing the standard of care for many forms of cancer, providing hope and unprecedented positive outcomes. We know of no better way to serve our patients."

His research special interests are primarily focused on the prevention and treatment of gynecologic cancers, which served as a driver in his co-founding of the GOG-Partners (GOG-P) Foundation® (GOG-F), a nonprofit organization committed to advancing clinical and scientific research in the field of gynecologic malignancies. The organization was instrumental in establishing a national gynecologic clinical trials network.

As a principal investigator, Dr. Monk has been involved in numerous groundbreaking studies throughout his career that are advancing treatment regiments and influencing the standard of cancer care. He has presented his findings at hundreds of national and international forums and authored more than 400 peer-reviewed articles and more than 35 book chapters focused on the prevention and treatment of gynecologic malignancies and patient reported outcomes. Dr. Monk is a past recipient of the esteemed Ernst Wertheim Award for his research in cervical cancer.

FCS provides ongoing access to more than 300 clinical trials within 27 FCS clinics and three Drug Development Units (early-phase) across Florida. Clinical trials occur in four specific phases to determine the risks, safety and effectiveness of new therapies compared to the current standard therapy. Late-phase trials monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of new drugs and therapies in treating different types of cancer trying to improve the standard of care.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute