Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Hematologist and Medical Oncologist Raphael Bosse, MD, PhD to Collier County

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce that Board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist Raphael Bosse, MD, PhD has joined the statewide practice. He is providing care to patients at the Naples-Goodlette location, 1100 Goodlette Road N., Naples, Florida 34102.

Dr. Bosse received his medical degree and doctorate in Molecular Cell Biology & Hematology from the University of Florida College of Medicine. He completed Internal Medicine residency training and a fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospitals in Gainesville.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD said, "Dr. Bosse joins us with outstanding credentials. His extensive research experience is a great representation of his dedication to integrating the most advanced technologies and therapies to deliver personalized medicine to his patients."

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Bosse to our team of cancer experts in Collier County," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. "He has received recognition for clinical excellence, and he is deeply committed to community outreach with demonstrated leadership in providing care to those who are underserved."

Most recently, Dr. Bosse has led a quality program for Fellows aimed at facilitating serious illness conversations earlier in the treatment process. "His in-depth experience in steering clinical quality and documentation improvement initiatives aligns with the FCS holistic approach to providing value to patients," continues Walcker.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

