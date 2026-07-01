Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes New Physicians to Statewide Practice

Sean Cohen, MD and Ravi Koti, MD Join Oncology Experts in Marion County

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) welcomes hematologists and medical oncologists Sean Cohen, MD and Ravi Koti, MD to its team of cancer experts in Marion County. Dr. Cohen is seeing patients at the FCS Ocala clinic, 1630 SE 18th St., Ste. 602, Ocala, FL 34417, and the Ocala Cancer Center, 4945 SW 49th Pl. Ocala, FL 34474, while Dr. Koti sees patients at the FCS Ocala Easy Street clinic, 2494 SW 19th Avenue Rd Ocala, FL 34471.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute continues to expand access to comprehensive cancer care with the addition of Sean Cohen, MD and Ravi Koti, MD, hematologists and medical oncologists serving patients in Marion County.

Dr. Cohen earned his medical degree from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, followed by a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician, said, "Dr. Cohen's advanced training in hematology and oncology, combined with his commitment to building strong, trusting relationships with patients, strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional cancer care in the communities we serve. His patient-centered approach, dedication to open communication and passion for advancing cancer treatment align closely with the mission of FCS. We are pleased to welcome him to our team and strengthen access to high-quality oncology care for patients in the region."

Dr. Koti earned his medical degree from Osmania Medical College in India, completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, followed by a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center. He is board-certified in hematology, medical oncology and internal medicine.

Ryan Ciarrocchi, FCS chief executive officer, said, "Dr. Koti's clinical expertise, paired with his focus on patient-centered care, strengthens our ability to deliver advanced, individualized treatment options to patients in Marion County. His collaborative approach and commitment to building strong patient relationships align closely with the mission of FCS."

To learn more about the services FCS offers in Marion County, click here.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute