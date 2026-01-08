Florida CEOs Cap a Year of Rising Optimism with a Positive 2026 Outlook

Florida Council of 100 Q4 2025 CEO Survey Expectations for the Next Six Months

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida CEOs wrapped up 2025 with stronger overall optimism than their national counterparts, according to The Florida Council of 100's Q4 2025 CEO Economic Outlook Index.

Florida's overall CEO Economic Outlook Index score increased from 91 in Q3 to 100 in Q4, compared to the national index coming in at 80. The results underscore the confidence Florida leaders have in the state's economic trajectory. Florida's index rose 9 points quarter-over-quarter, compared to a 4-point increase nationally.

"Florida's business leaders remain confident in the state's economic fundamentals as we look ahead to the next six months," said Mike Simas, President & CEO of The Florida Council of 100. "These numbers show growing optimism when it comes to hiring and sales and steady gains in investment, even amid broader national uncertainty."

The quarterly index is a forward-looking measure capturing expectations from top Florida CEOs regarding sales, capital investment, and employment over the next six months. The index is modeled after the nationally recognized Business Roundtable (BRT) CEO Economic Outlook Index.

Florida vs. National Sentiment:

Sales Outlook

Florida CEOs anticipate solid revenue growth, with 71% expecting sales to increase over the next six months.

expecting sales to increase over the next six months. Florida's sales subindex rose from 100 to 112 , a 12-point quarterly increase .

, a . While Florida's score remains below the national sales subindex of 120, Florida's improvement outpaced the national gain (+6 points).

Capital Investment

Florida leaders reported sustained confidence in capital spending, with the capital investment subindex increasing from 85 to 88 .

. Florida's capex outlook remains stronger than the national score of 79 , with Florida's quarterly increase ( +3 ) being slightly higher than the national gain ( +2 ).

, with Florida's quarterly increase ( ) being slightly higher than the national gain ( ). Half (50%) of Florida CEOs expect capital investments to rise, signaling continued commitment to infrastructure, expansion, and innovation.

Employment Outlook

Hiring expectations strengthened significantly among Florida CEOs in Q4.

The employment subindex surged from 87 to 100 , reflecting a 13-point quarterly increase .

, reflecting a . Florida's employment outlook far exceeded the national index score of 41 , which rose just 4 points .

, which rose just . More than six in ten Florida CEOs (61%) expect employment levels to increase over the next six months.

"Florida CEOs are sending a clear signal that they expect continued job growth and economic expansion," said George LeMieux, Chair of The Florida Council of 100. "This quarter's results reflect confidence in Florida's workforce, business climate, and long-term growth prospects."

Survey Methodology

The Q4 2025 survey was conducted in December 2025. A total of 105 Florida CEOs participated. National results were based on 164 CEO responses.

The next Florida Council of 100 CEO Economic Outlook Index will be released in March 2026.

About The Florida Council of 100 and The Florida Council of 100 Foundation

The Florida Council of 100 is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of business leaders dedicated to improving Florida's quality of life and economic well-being. Founded in 1961 at the request of Governor Farris Bryant, the Council serves as a trusted advisor to Florida's elected officials and policymakers. Its membership represents over 200 companies employing more than 1.3 million Floridians, collectively shaping the state's future through business-driven policy solutions and direct economic impact initiatives. The Florida Council of 100 Foundation is the Council's nonprofit affiliate, focused on research, education, and strategic initiatives that support long-term economic growth and prosperity across Florida. The Foundation plays a key role in identifying opportunities, funding forward-thinking programs, and driving collaborative partnerships to strengthen Florida's talent pipeline and innovation economy. For more information about The Florida Council of 100, visit www.fc100.org .

Media Contact: Amber Statler, (954) 649-9840, [email protected]

SOURCE The Florida Council of 100