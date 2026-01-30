Florida City Gas and Florida Public Utilities Named 2025 Utility Customer Champions by Escalent

DOVER, Del., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced that subsidiaries Florida City Gas and Florida Public Utilities have been recognized as 2025 Utility Customer Champions by Escalent, a leading data analytics and advisory firm serving the energy and utility industry. The two utilities are among just 36 providers nationwide honored for delivering exceptional service and demonstrating a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

"These honors reflect the strength of our teams and our shared commitment to delivering safe, reliable, customer‑focused service every day," said Jeff Sylvester, senior vice president and chief operating officer.

The Utility Customer Champion designation is based on Escalent's comprehensive research and analysis of customer experiences across the industry. This achievement underscores the subsidiaries' dedication to earning customer trust, providing customer‑centric support, and building strong, long-term relationships with the residential communities they serve.

"We're committed to putting the customer at the center of everything we do and strive to be a customer champion each and every day," said Kim Estrada, assistant vice president, customer operations. "We're honored to receive this recognition as we continue working to provide the best possible experience for our customers."

Utilities earning the Customer Champion designation score within the top decile of Escalent's Engaged Customer Relationship Index. Both Florida City Gas and Florida Public Utilities achieved strong scores of 769.

This marks Florida Public Utilities' first time receiving the Customer Champion designation and Florida City Gas' fourth recognition from Escalent. Florida City Gas was previously named a 2024 Customer Champion, 2023 Easiest to Do Business With Brand, and 2022 Most Trusted Utility Brand among residential customers.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

About Florida City Gas

Florida City Gas provides natural gas service to more than 122,500 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Florida's Miami-Dade, Broward, Brevard, Palm Beach, Hendry, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. Acquired by Chesapeake Utilities in 2023, Florida City Gas owns and operates approximately 3,980 miles of distribution and 80 miles of transmission pipeline. For more information about Florida City Gas, visit: floridacitygas.com.

About Florida Public Utilities Company

Florida Public Utilities Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK). Headquartered in Yulee, Florida, FPU distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to more than 153,000 customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information about Florida Public Utilities, visit: fpuc.com.

