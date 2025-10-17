Florida Climate Week™ 2025 Drove Climate Action Statewide

"Florida Climate Week was a huge success, a powerful reminder that collaboration, innovation, and hope are driving real climate action across our state," said Thais Lopez Vogel, co-founder and trustee of VoLo Foundation. "We are moving from information to action, and that is the best news of all."

A Week of Collective Action

A total of 32 virtual sessions attracted more than 600 online participants, while 51 in-person events engaged over 1,200 attendees statewide. The hybrid model reaffirmed VoLo Foundation's commitment to making climate information and solutions accessible, free, and adaptable to people's schedules and needs.

Programming spanned issues from extreme heat and stronger storms to coastal restoration, transportation, and biodiversity. Participants engaged through expert-led webinars, hands-on cleanups, youth activities, and circular economy drives.

The City of Jacksonville helped anchor North Florida's efforts with a public kickoff and a weeklong slate of community events. Central Florida highlighted e-waste and textile recycling activations in Orlando. Coastal partners hosted beach cleanups from Vero Beach to Jupiter.

Local Leadership and Real Commitment

The 2025 edition highlighted the essential role of local governments in advancing climate action.

Several municipalities joined as official partners of Florida Climate Week, organizing events and community gatherings. In addition, 18 official proclamations were issued by mayors and local authorities, declaring October 6–12, 2025, as Florida Climate Week across their jurisdictions.

These actions demonstrate that solutions must emerge from the communities themselves, led by those who understand the climate risks in their territories.

A Statewide Effort

Florida Climate Week 2025 spanned all four major regions of the state:

North Florida , spearheaded by the City of Jacksonville.

, spearheaded by the City of Jacksonville. South Florida , with events from Miami to Jupiter and beyond.

, with events from Miami to Jupiter and beyond. West Coast , with community gatherings in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

, with community gatherings in Tampa and St. Petersburg. Central Florida, featuring programs and workshops around Orlando.

Jacksonville hosted a public kickoff and a week of community events; in Central Florida, e-waste and textile recycling initiatives were highlighted in Orlando; and coastal partners organized beach cleanups from Vero Beach to Jupiter. Each region addressed its own challenges while sharing practical, science-based solutions.

From Awareness to Action

Florida Climate Week was created to empower communities through knowledge, collaboration, and action. In its fifth year, it reaffirmed that meaningful climate progress starts from the ground up.

"This week was about solutions and collaboration, because the decisions we make today will define the quality of life for future generations," Lopez Vogel emphasized. VoLo Foundation invites everyone to save the date for the 2026 edition of Climate Correction™, their flagship event, which will be held on March 10 and 11 in Orlando, Florida.

All online events are available for free on the Florida Climate Week 2025 playlist on VoLo Foundation's YouTube channel.

Photos and videos from the events can be accessed here.

About VoLo Foundation

VoLo Foundation is a private family organization that exists to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

