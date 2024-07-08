Florida Commercial Construction Leader MEC General Contractors Chooses Unanet CRM

Third-generation family business finds sophisticated solution to scale company's growth

DULLES, Va., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEC General Contractors, a family-owned and operated, full-service commercial construction company based in Melbourne, Florida, has selected Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, as its CRM platform. MEC will use Unanet CRM to enhance and simplify its business development and marketing as the fast-growing firm expands into new markets and sectors.

For 50 years and three generations, MEC has provided contracting services to a wide range of industries and a diverse portfolio of clients, including restaurants, retail, convenience stores, healthcare, industrial, office, and educational facilities. Recent growth and success led the company's leadership to move beyond spreadsheets in a search for more advanced, modern solutions to take the company to the next level.

MEC sought better software solutions to enhance the way the organization managed its relationships. They chose Unanet CRM for its data input and client management, with plans to expand to more use cases in the coming months to further ignite business growth.

"With Unanet's comprehensive and sophisticated CRM, our team can work our relationships better - not only with more visibility and clarity, but also with a more strategic eye thanks to better tracking and reporting," said Casey Duranczyk-Neal, Director of Business Development & Marketing, MEC General Contractors. "Knowing where we are and what we're doing with our relationships and opportunities at the click of a button is priceless."

Unanet's modern CRM solution was selected over other inefficient, harder-to-use platforms that didn't meet MEC's specific needs and "seemed to take us a step backward," said Duranczyk-Neal. "Now, with robust reporting solutions, we will be able to forecast our pipeline and allow our sales team and project executives to keep their finger on the pulse of our clients -- creating an all-around smoother journey for everyone."

The ability to look ahead is a key driver for firms that want to separate themselves from their competitors, according to new survey results from Unanet. The company's 2024 AEC Inspire Report shows accurate forecasting related to cash flow, labor resources, and project cost is a critical priority for the industry this year.

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering, and construction companies select Unanet ERP and CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM and ERP AE, please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec and https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/erp-for-a-e-overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About MEC

MEC is a family-owned and operated, third-generation business serving the community for over fifty years. As a full-service commercial construction company headquartered in Melbourne, Florida and with offices in Orlando and Texas, the company's services include General Contracting, Pre-Construction Services, Design-Build Services and Project Management for retail, convenience, restaurants, healthcare, car washes, industrial, office, hospitality, and educational facilities. For more information, visit www.mec-gc.com.

