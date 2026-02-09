Florida Community Loan Fund to Deploy $260 Million in Financing to Support Low-Income Individuals and Communities across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Community Loan Fund (FCLF), a statewide nonprofit creating high community impact through financing, announced today that it will deploy $260 million to support low-income individuals and communities across Florida as part of its 2026-2028 Strategy.

FCLF will accomplish this through two main financing programs:

Core Lending Program: FCLF will generate $125 million in new lending for real estate-related developments that increase opportunities for low-income Florida residents.





"Our new strategy was developed to guide FCLF in expanding resources for Florida communities outside of the economic mainstream, leading collaboratively in pursuit of increased opportunities for the people in these communities, and further enhancing our long-term sustainability," said Ignacio Esteban, CEO of FCLF. "We are confident in our talent and determination to continue this high-impact work and achieve our goals."

Since its inception in 1994, FCLF has directed $825 million in financing and leveraged $1.56 billion more in capital from other sources to support the creation of over 9,000 affordable housing units and 197 community facilities statewide. Borrowers include nonprofits, mission-focused for-profit developers, housing authorities, and other impact-focused community development organizations.

As a certified CDFI, FCLF consistently provides its investors – including banks, faith-based organizations, corporations, and foundations – with opportunities to direct capital toward improving Florida's low-income communities.

FCLF's 2026-2028 Strategy, which targets $260 million in new financing over the next three years, will expand access to responsible, flexible financing through continued targeted investments in affordable housing and community facilities that provide essential healthcare, food access, and youth and family services.

Learn more about FCLF's new strategy at www.fclf.org/about-us/our-strategy.

About Florida Community Loan Fund

Florida Community Loan Fund exists to maximize opportunities for people and places that exist primarily outside of the economic mainstream. FCLF is a nonprofit, multifaceted financing entity with a 30-year history of providing flexible capital and expertise to nonprofit and mission-aligned for-profit entities to make projects successful and improve lives and communities. FCLF is nationally recognized for its work as a certified CDFI and CDE through the U.S. Department of Treasury and as a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta. Learn more at www.fclf.org.

