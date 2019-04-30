Florida Georgia Line to Perform Exclusively for SiriusXM at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced that multi-platinum, chart-topping duo Florida Georgia Line will perform a special invitation-only event for SiriusXM listeners at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, marking the GRAMMY nominees' first concert at the legendary venue. The private show will air live on Wednesday, May 29 at 8:00 pm CT on SiriusXM's The Highway, channel 56, and on the SiriusXM app.

Fans can expect crowd-favorites such as their 11X-PLATINUM debut "Cruise," "H.O.L.Y.," and Billboard record-breaker "Meant to Be," plus tracks from their latest BMLG Records album CAN'T SAY I AIN'T COUNTRY, including chart-rising single "Talk You Out of It" and #1 smash "Simple."

"The first time BK and I heard ourselves on the radio was on SiriusXM," shared FGL's Tyler Hubbard. "So, to come together now for our first full-blown concert at the Ryman is really special."

FGL's Brian Kelley adds, "There is a magical feeling when you walk into the Ryman and this is a place that has always been on our bucket list to play. We are so excited for this show and can't wait to bring our FGL vibes to the Mother Church!"

"Since being played first on SiriusXM's The Highway, Tyler and Brian have been unstoppable, and for them to play the Mother Church of Country Music will be a cherished memory for their many fans," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "It will be a special moment for Florida Georgia Line at the Ryman and we are excited to present this one-of-a-kind performance to our listeners nationwide."

SiriusXM's The Highway first played FGL's "Cruise" in May 2012, before the duo was signed to a label deal. From that launching pad, the history-making song went on to be certified DIAMOND, making FGL the first Country act to achieve this feat, and is the best-selling digital Country single of all time (SoundScan). FGL regularly credits The Highway's support of the duo for playing a key role in their career.

Subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private SiriusXM performance through an invitation sent by e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to e-mail marketing from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests with us at siriusxm.com/perks. Subscribers since April 10, 2019 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to Nashville, TN including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM Presents Florida Georgia Line at The Ryman. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/FloridaGeorgiaLine.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to The Highway (ch. 56) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

ABOUT FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

Billboard's first-ever Trailblazer Award recipients have cultivated an ever-expanding empire of innovative artistry and entrepreneurial endeavors. Turning up the heat, FGL's fourth studio album CAN'T SAY I AIN'T COUNTRY (BMLG Records) has arrived, racking up over 570,200 album consumption globally to date. The project features their chart-rising single "Talk You Out of It" and PLATINUM chart-topper "Simple" (16th #1 overall as artists). Shadowing the applauded headline treks and FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS residency, the pair will launch their 2019 CAN'T SAY I AIN'T COUNTRY TOUR this summer with support from Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen, plus special guests HARDY and Canaan Smith on select dates. Exceeding 8.5 billion streams, 33.6 million tracks, and more than 4.6 million albums sold worldwide, the history-making duo became the first Country act to achieve RIAA's DIAMOND certification (10 million copies sold) for their 11X-PLATINUM breakout "Cruise," which is the best-selling digital Country single of all time (SoundScan). Since 2012, FGL has earned prestigious honors from the AMAs, CMA Awards, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards, and ACM Awards. In addition to leaving their mark on several chart-crushing songs as writers, FGL's collaborations have also amplified their appeal as their GRAMMY-nominated, 5X PLATINUM, #1 "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha led the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 50 straight weeks – the longest reign overall. The bona fide visionaries have launched their own Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey, as well as thriving businesses: FGL HOUSE, meet + greet, Tree Vibez Music, and Tribe Kelley.

ABOUT BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP:

Led by Founder, President and CEO Scott Borchetta, the Big Machine Label Group encompasses Big Machine Records, The Valory Music Co., BMLG Records, Big Machine/John Varvatos Records and publishing company Big Machine Music as well as its own digital radio station, Big Machine Radio. BMLG artists include superstars Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Rascal Flatts, Brantley Gilbert, Lady Antebellum, Ronnie Dunn, Cheap Trick and Jennifer Nettles; chart-topping acts Justin Moore, Eli Young Band, Brett Young, Midland, Carly Pearce, Riley Green, Aaron Lewis, Badflower; "The Voice" winner Danielle Bradbery and The Cadillac Three. BMLG artists have received multiple GRAMMY, CMA, ACM, AMA, CMT, Teen Choice, MTV, Billboard, People's Choice and Brit Awards. Big Machine is the first-ever American label to align with terrestrial radio for performance royalty rights for its artists and is an industry leader in fighting for artist, songwriter, publisher and record company rights. Big Machine Label Group created the Music Has Value Fund to provide assistance to nonprofit organizations that make music, aspire to make music, and access and access and appreciate music. Visit BigMachineLabelGroup.com for more information.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

