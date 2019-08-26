Florida Has A New Orange: Tanqueray Announces The Release Of New Flavor Tanqueray Sevilla Orange

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange is created by infusing the brand's four-times distilled classic London Dry gin with the essence of orange. Tanqueray has been making world-class gin for over 185 years. Founder Charles Tanqueray had a pioneering spirit and an obsession with creating the world's finest gin. In this pursuit, he sourced botanicals from all around the world and created over 300 recipes. Charles Tanqueray once captured the sun-soaked taste of Seville orange groves in a recipe during the nineteenth century. His archival recipe inspired the creation of this new liquid. Tanqueray Sevilla Orange is an ideal complement for bright, fresh cocktails like Negronis, Sevilla Orange Spritz, Sevilla Orange & Tonic and more.

"We are thrilled to introduce Tanqueray Sevilla Orange into the U.S. market just in time for summer. This vibrant flavor innovation is perfectly crafted for bartenders and consumers to enjoy at sundown and anytime in between," said Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Gin at DIAGEO North America. "We encourage them to enjoy and serve Sevilla Orange responsibly as we remind spirits drinkers that gin is officially in."

To celebrate the launch and bring Tanqueray Sevilla Orange to life, the brand has unveiled a mural in Miami's Wynwood art district located at the corner of NW 5th Ave + NW 27th (2701 NW 5th Ave), encouraging consumers to take snapshots of the artwork and try Florida's new orange. If you're planning to check out Wynwood's latest exhibit, Tanqueray invites you to stop by the local restaurants currently serving Tanqueray Sevilla Orange in the Wynwood neighbourhood: Beaker & Gray and Three. Tanqueray Sevilla Orange can also be enjoyed in Orlando at local bars Celine and Mathers.

Mural artist and Miami local Nicole Salgar said, "Working with Tanqueray Sevilla Orange was an exciting experience. Their team did a great job of capturing the Miami feel with this mural, and it was a very fun challenge for me to execute. The Wynwood Arts District is a perfect setting for this mural, as it is a Miami landmark of public art and culture!"

First introduced in Europe in September 2018, Tanqueray Sevilla Orange is now available in one Liter bottles at select accounts in Orlando and Miami. 750ml bottles will also be available this October 2019.

To learn more about Tanqueray Sevilla Orange, please visit www.tanqueray.com and follow @TanquerayUSA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter as well as the hashtag #GINISIN.

ABOUT TANQUERAY

TANQUERAY London Dry Gin is a dry, crisp, gin with a rich juniper flavour. Known for its iconic green bottle and red emblem, TANQUERAY London Dry Gin is one of the world's most award-winning gins. TANQUERAY London Dry Gin, TANQUERAY No. TEN Gin, TANQUERAY SEVILLA ORANGE, TANQUERAY RANGPUR Gin and TANQUERAY STERLING vodka together create the renowned portfolio of TANQUERAY. Additional information about the TANQUERAY brand may be found at http://www.tanqueray.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

CONTACT: Stephanie Rufo, 212-679-6600

SOURCE Diageo

Related Links

https://www.diageo.com

