Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management ranked in world's top 1% by QS World University Rankings

Program moves to #6 in the U.S. in hospitality & tourism education

MIAMI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU) is continuing to climb in the rankings. In the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject: Hospitality & Leisure Management, the Chaplin School rose two spots from the No. 8 to the No. 6 best hospitality program among U.S. public universities nationwide. Its worldwide ranking also improved from 35 to 31 globally, placing it in the top 1% of hospitality and tourism education institutions of higher learning.

"Our top priority is student success, which is reflected in our rise in academic reputation," said Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School. "We try to ensure both academic and employer reputation by having top industry leaders teaching our classes, updating curriculum quickly to ensure our graduates attain employment and are on the forefront of industry needs, and offering unique educational programs and experiences to our students, alumni and in the community."

The QS World University Rankings by Subject identify the world's strongest universities in 60 individual subject areas. The hospitality and leisure management rankings are based on an independent comparative analysis of 2,255 institutions worldwide with hospitality programs. This year for the first time, the rankings also included Sustainability, Employment Outcomes, and International Research Network. FIU Chaplin School scored two of its highest scores in Sustainability and International Research Network.

"The Chaplin School's innovative programs, which include important hands-on, real-life experiences, are educating leaders in the hospitality industry," said FIU Executive Vice President, Provost and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Béjar. "The QS ranking recognizes how FIU is contributing to this vital industry, which is essential to our region's economic future."

The QS ranking evaluates an institution's academic performance in certain fields, to give students and the institution insight into a program's strengths, as well as what might need to be prioritized to achieve a better student experience. This year's rankings are a result of concentrating efforts on key performance indicators, such as student success, First Time in College (FTIC) and four-year graduation rate.

FIU Chaplin School is known for student engagement and unique experiential learning opportunities, such as leadership roles only open to FIU students at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Sustainable Tourism, a one-of-a-kind Master of Science degree concentrating on Cruise Line Operations Management in the Cruise Capital of the World, and the only university educational partnership in the U.S., FIU Bacardi Center of Excellence, with the iconic spirits brand.

FIU Chaplin School works with more than 300 hospitality employers to ensure students secure employment after graduation. As the country's leading diverse hospitality program, the Chaplin School graduates more undergraduate Black, Hispanic, and international students than any other school.

