Florida Model Kristen Weardon Treading the NYFW Runway for Supermodels Unlimited Magazine Diversity Rocks Feature!

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naples, FL native & Realtor has shown that even in fashion, age is just a number by landing a coveted spot in NYFW Diversity Rocks show with SU Magazine as well as scoring five different Times Square Billboards.

Who says you can't have it all; Kristen is a well-respected & successful business woman, charity board member, international beauty queen and has now added supermodel to her list of credentials. The 2019 Naples Power Woman was looking for a new challenge for 2021 and on a whim entered the Supermodel Magazine competition where she not only won the Editor's Choice but she also won the 2021 Face of SU Cosmetics. This win has brought the opportunity to walk in the 2021 NYFW Diversity Rocks show. Also Headlining the DIVERSITY ROCKS runway show is Google's Lifestyle Icon of the Week, and USA Today's Top 10 Entrepreneur, Justin Haynes.

Kristen Weardon has lived in Naples, FL for over 30 years and is one of the most plugged-in realtors when it comes to Naples history and the local property market. In the ten years since being crowned Mrs. US of A Globe she has been able to contribute to the Naples community and beyond though her passion for humanitarian work. When she isn't supporting her local community or closing a real estate deal, you'll find Kristen getting out 'n' about off roading with her Jeep club where she is the Philanthropy Director.

SU Magazine is a leading publication on the Women's market that is dedicated to inspiring and empowering females. Now in its 19th year, SU has taken over the modelling industry as a vital recourse for both aspiring and established models and industry professionals. In the spirit of Philanthropy, SU works closely with numerous celebrities and causes to promote inclusion. SU feels every designer should be given a moment to shine, no matter their skin color, or neighborhood. "Diversity in fashion is a celebration of talents and design amongst a community of representation that allows every person to see someone like them have a big moment while showing strength in coming together, to display the beauty in all types of individuals. Diversity is key to true worldly influence and connection," says Jordan Kimball from The Bachelorette, & Bachelor in Paradise. "The stage should always mirror the audience."

