NAPLES, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naples native & Realtor has truly shown that age is purely a number by beating out women half her age for a coveted spot on a Times Square Billboard for Supermodels Unlimited Magazine.

Florida Native Kristen Weardon Shows Age is Limitless by Winning Coveted Supermodel Status and a Billboard in Times Square

Who says you can't have it all; Kristen has been a well-respected successful business woman, charity board member, international beauty queen, and has now added supermodel to her list of credentials. The 2019 Naples Power Woman was looking for a new challenge for 2021 and on a whim entered the Supermodel Magazine competition where she not only won the Editors' Choice, but she also won the 2021 Face of SU Cosmetics.

Kristen Weardon has lived in Naples, FL for over 30 years and is one of the most plugged in Realtors when it comes to Naples history and the local property market. In the ten years since being crowned Mrs. US of A Globe she has been able to contribute to the Naples community and beyond though her passion for humanitarian work. When she isn't supporting her local community or closing a real estate deal, you'll find Kristen getting out 'n' about and dirty off-roading with her Jeep.

SU Magazine is a leading publication in the Women's market that is dedicated to inspiring and empowering females. Now in its 19th year, SU has taken over the modelling industry as a vital recourse for both aspiring and established models and industry professionals. In the spirit of Philanthropy, SU works closely with numerous celebrities and causes to promote inclusion.

