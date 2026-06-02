Two Luxury Properties in Nashville, TN Selling at Luxury Auction® June 5th & 6th

The Germantown home was previously asking $3 million. While the Brentwood parcel had not been previously listed for sale, a reference list price of $1.75 million is being used in the auction promotion. The sellers of each property retained the luxury real estate auction specialists at Platinum Luxury Auctions to conduct the sales. Platinum is working with Tennessee real estate broker Community Realty Services, Inc. on each property.

The Miami-based auction house is returning to Nashville on the heels of several past successes in the area, including the sale of a large estate home in the Belle Meade marketplace in late 2023 and the sale of another estate lot in neighboring Forest Hills in December 2025.

"These two properties – one ready for move-in and just steps from downtown, the other full of possibilities for the development of a premier estate home in the suburbs – are excellent examples of the dynamic options Nashville offers today's luxury buyers," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president.

To be sure, the nation's Country Music Capital has experienced substantial economic growth, as highlighted in a recent Mansion Global article that discussed the city's gentrification via development of properties like The Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, along with high-profile corporate relocations to the Music City by the likes of firms like Amazon, Starbucks and AllianceBernstein.

Recently completed in 2025, the Germantown home is within a 7-10-min walk of downtown Nashville. Comprised of a main house and guesthouse situated on opposite sides of a private courtyard with pool and barbecue, the property offers more than 4,800 total sf outfitted in sleek, modern finishes, with 5 beds, 5 full and one half-bath. The entry level of the guesthouse also includes a 3-vehicle garage.

In Brentwood, approximately a 15-min drive from the heart of Nashville, the 6.5-acre estate lot is the last remaining, buildable lot within the affluent community of Richland Woods, a boutique enclave of only 13 total properties, 12 of which have been developed into multimillion-dollar homes. The community sits directly across the street from the Richland Woods Country Club, one of Nashville's leading, member-owned golf and tennis clubs.

The parcel sits on an elevated hillside, offering panoramic views of the neighboring estates and nearby country club. It recently underwent a soil test and was deemed "development ready," according to Platinum. The site is privately accessed off of a cul-de-sac within the community.

Previews of each property are available by daily appointment through June 5, and may be scheduled by contacting Platinum's project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800.871.9269. Luxury auction® documents, photos and videography are also hosted online at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets and has offered properties in 34 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.78 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.9 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC