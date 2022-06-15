Florida Plastic Surgeons Using New Clarius Wireless Ultrasound to Comply with Emergency Order Mandating Ultrasound Guidance for Safer BBL Procedures

A long-term user of Clarius wireless ultrasound to improve patient safety during plastic surgery procedures, Dr. Pat Pazmiño says adding ultrasound guidance is a positive step towards making the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure safer and more accurate.

MIAMI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health reports that sales of the new Clarius L7 HD3 wireless scanner to plastic surgeons are soaring following the Florida Board of Medicine's recent approval of an emergency order requiring the use of ultrasound during BBL surgeries to avoid injecting fat into the muscle and reduce the risk of fat embolisms.

The Florida Board of Medicine is responding to an increase in deaths resulting from the popular Brazilian butt lift (BLL) surgery: in the past five years, 19 women have died following their BBL surgery performed in South Florida. The procedure is considered to have one of the highest mortality rates of any cosmetic surgery, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

"I commend the Florida Board of Medicine for recommending the use of ultrasound for BBL procedures; it's a positive step towards making the procedures safer," says Dr. Pat Pazmiño, MD, FACS who has been using ultrasound at his practice for the past nine years and created the ultraBBL™ that combines the latest techniques in aesthetic surgery with ultrasound for the safest outcomes. Dr. Pazmiño hopes that the use of ultrasound will change this once dangerous and blind procedure into a safe and reproducible surgery. "Ultrasound helps us see the anatomy and our instruments clearly in real-time so we can ensure we're placing fat above the muscle safely with millimeter accuracy."

Dr. Pazmiño also uses ultrasound before the procedure to understand how much fat graft can be placed in each patient. If the patient has limited space and wants a large result, he often recommends performing the surgery in stages rather than injecting too much fat in one surgery.

"Each patient's anatomy is different and each patient desires different results," he explains. "I like to prepare the patient before the surgery so they understand the kind of results they can expect. Ultrasound also helps me maximize the amount of fat that will survive by ensuring I put it in the right place."

Dr. Pazmiño currently uses the Clarius L7 HD3 wireless ultrasound, which is considered the leading choice for plastic surgeons due to its affordability, ease of use, and high-resolution imaging powered by artificial intelligence. It is available with a new Advanced Aesthetic Package for physicians who need additional customizations for examinations and procedures in the realm of facial aesthetics, breast augmentation, BBLs, hair follicle imaging, and more.

"It's a crucial advancement in patient care to see organizations like the Florida Board of Medicine and leading physicians like Dr. Pazmiño recognize the value of using ultrasound for safer procedures," says Clarius President, Ohad Arazi. "We're excited to be on the forefront of delivering affordable and easy-to-use ultrasound devices that can enable physicians from every specialty to deliver better outcomes."

Clarius introduced its third-generation line of handheld ultrasound scanners earlier this year. The app-based scanners, which connect wirelessly with an app on Apple and Android phones and tablets, are designed to enable more physicians to use ultrasound. The third-generation devices are now 30% smaller, lighter, and more affordable.

"With a little bit of training, I think anyone who has ever used an iPhone or an iPad will intuitively know how to use this," says Dr. Marc Salzman, a plastic surgeon based in Louisville, Kentucky who has been using Clarius ultrasound to ensure safer surgical procedures for over five years. "Clarius HD3 is like holding your iPhone; it's so small and light. There are no complicated knobs and buttons. You simply use the functions of your smart device such as swiping, pinching, and zooming and the AI does the rest. I don't know how you do a practice like mine without it."

Dr. Pazmiño is presenting a webinar with Clarius on July 14, 2022, to provide free education for plastic surgeons looking to use ultrasound for safer, more accurate BBL procedures. Physicians are invited to register on the Clarius website for the live webinar "Ultrasound Guidance for Safe Brazilian Butt Lifts: Precision BBL Techniques from the Expert."

