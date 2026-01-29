Florida Poly awarded nearly $3M for hands-on AI and cybersecurity lab

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity and artificial intelligence education at Florida Polytechnic University is receiving a major boost with $2.9 million in federal funding for the creation of its Public Service Applied Innovation Laboratory (PSAIL).

The community project funding will support a next-generation facility that advances hands-on cybersecurity operations and applied AI through a secure, student-driven model.

The funding was championed by Congressman Scott Franklin, who represents Florida's 18th Congressional District, where Florida Poly is located.

"Florida Poly's continued growth and excellence have made it a key innovation hub here in FL-18," Franklin said. "I was proud to secure $2.9 million in FY26 funding for the Public Service Applied Innovation Laboratory to expand hands-on training in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, strengthening workforce development, public safety, and national security."

The federal investment reflects growing recognition of Florida Poly's leadership in cybersecurity and applied AI innovation.

"We are extremely grateful to Congressman Franklin for his strong support of Florida Poly and for recognizing the national importance of this work," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, Florida Poly's president. "This investment empowers our students and faculty to lead in the development of real-world cybersecurity and AI solutions that strengthen our communities and drive innovation in the state of Florida and beyond."

In October, Florida Poly partnered with Sittadel, a leader in private cybersecurity services, to launch a new student-powered Security Operations Center (SOC) on campus. The center immediately began producing advanced cybersecurity defenses to meet industry needs while preparing graduates to excel in the rapidly evolving field.

The newly funded expansion will grow the SOC's capabilities by integrating network operations and research and development (R&D) functions.

As the initiative relocates to the second floor of the University's new Gary C. Wendt Engineering Center, PSAIL will also add a public safety-focused AI research lab. The lab builds on Florida Poly's ongoing partnership with the Polk County Sheriff's Office to provide technical and research support to its AI Investigation Unit.

PSAIL will feature two integrated, secure environments: the network and security operations center, which will serve as the University's primary hub for network monitoring and cybersecurity defense, and the AI solutions lab, which will support applied AI development and testing for public service and safety use cases.

Students and industry partners will soon begin seeing significant enhancements to the SOC's existing capabilities, said Cole Allen, Florida Poly's vice president and chief information officer.

"With PSAIL, we will be able to elevate our current student-powered Security Operations Center into a hub for both advanced cybersecurity operations and public safety-focused AI research," Allen said. "By integrating dedicated R&D, students gain hands-on experience addressing real-world challenges, including securing networks and developing AI solutions that enhance public safety."

Allen explained that students have already assisted with client-based projects such as threat identification, code and internal policy reviews, and product development. These experiences replicate the work of professional security analysts in security operations centers, strengthening students' resumes and their real-world experience.

"This is exactly mission-fit and in our lane," he said. "We deliver practical, solutions-oriented research that meets real industry and government needs while contributing to the growing demand for cybersecurity and AI expertise."

