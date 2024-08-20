Florida Poly kicks off year with record enrollment and new residence hall

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Polytechnic University campus soared to life on Tuesday, Aug. 20, welcoming the highest enrollment in the history of the institution and opening the doors to a brand new, state-of-the-art student residence facility.

Florida Poly's total enrollment for the Fall 2024 semester reached over 1,700 students, an increase of about 6% over last year. This encompasses 600 overall new students, including graduate and transfer students.

Dr. Devin Stephenson, Florida Polytechnic University president, addresses new students during the President’s Welcome event held at the Lakeland, Florida, campus on Monday, Aug.19.

The new academic year was also marked by the opening of the University's third student residential building. The 137,000-square-foot-facility significantly expands the on-campus housing options with 430 additional beds. Crews are working on the finishing touches, and students are already settling in and getting to know their roommates and neighbors.

"It is incredibly exciting to start off this new academic year with such remarkable campus growth and record enrollment that reflect the rising demand for a Florida Poly education," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, the University's president. "Students are recognizing the quality and advantage that Florida Poly can bring to their future and the difference we make in preparing them for the high-tech career opportunities that lie ahead. That's how we build Florida's high-tech economy."

This year's higher enrollment numbers are accompanied by statistics that underscore the high quality of the University's students.

This fall, Florida Poly's admitted students had:

Average GPA: 4.5

Average SAT score: 1328

Average ACT score: 30

Among first-year students, 88% are from Florida and out-of-state students represent more than 20 other states including Wisconsin, New York and Colorado.

The University marked the 10th anniversary of opening its doors to students on Aug. 16. The activity on campus this week is far busier than it was during its first days in 2014. Not only are there more students than the 554 who enrolled in 2014, but the campus has grown significantly with eye-catching buildings and amenities for students.

