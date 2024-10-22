Florida Poly's new president debuts on prestigious Florida 500 list

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Florida Polytechnic University, has been named to the prestigious Florida 500, an annual list published by Florida Trend magazine recognizing the state's most influential executives in diverse economic sectors. This acknowledgement marks Stephenson's debut on the list, following his appointment earlier this year as Florida Poly's second president.

Dr. Devin Stephenson, Florida Polytechnic University President, was selected to the prominent Florida 500 list by Florida Trend magazine for the first time. The list recognizes the state’s most influential leaders.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized in the Florida 500 among such outstanding leaders," Stephenson said. "Throughout my career in higher education, I have embraced this work as a calling to serve students and empower them to reach their full potential, while building a culture of collaboration and excellence within the organizations I have led. These are values that have guided my every step and will always influence my path forward."

Stephenson brings a wealth of experience to Florida Poly. Prior to joining the University, he served as the president of Northwest Florida State College for seven years, where he spearheaded transformative initiatives in academic programs, fundraising, and institutional growth. His bold-thinking approach to leadership has positioned him as a dynamic force within Florida's higher education landscape.

As Florida Poly's leader, Stephenson is committed to driving the institution's mission of delivering an excellent STEM education, strengthening industry partnerships, and promoting research in emerging technologies. Under his helm, the University aims to double student enrollment in the coming years, expand its academic offerings to include more high-demand disciplines, and continue advancing its rapid campus growth.

"I am excited to work every day alongside our talented students, faculty, and staff to further establish Florida Poly as a top provider of STEM degrees," Stephenson said. "Leading this institution is a privilege, and I am inspired by the opportunities ahead as we champion innovation and shape Florida's high-tech future."

Stephenson's inclusion in the Florida 500 highlights yet another significant accolade for Florida Poly. WalletHub just ranked the University No. 8 nationally for best career outcomes and No.2 statewide for best cost and financing. Florida Poly was also recognized as the No.1 public college in the Southeast for the fourth consecutive year and ranks among the Top 20 public engineering programs in the country without a Ph.D., according to U.S. News & World Report's 2024-25 rankings.

Additionally, Florida Poly kicked off the new academic year with record enrollment and the introduction of two master's degrees to its graduate program. The campus infrastructure is expanding as well, with the opening of a new student residential building and a third academic facility currently under construction, set to be completed by 2025.

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University