Florida Realtors® Again Named to Top '100 Best Companies' List

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Florida Realtors®, the largest professional trade association in Florida, has been named one of Florida's "Best Companies To Work For."

The annual Best Companies To Work For list, featured in a special August issue of Florida Trend magazine, ranks 100 companies in small, medium and large employer categories. Florida Realtors ranked 24th in the best mid-sized category (50-249 employees). To read more about the top 100, go to the digital version of Florida Trend's 2024 "Best Companies To Work For" special issue.

"Creating a culture of trust and empowerment is an everyday process," says Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant. "Here at Florida Realtors, we invite our employees into the discussion for our mission to be the 'Voice for Real Estate in Florida' – they're as important to our brand as any of our products, tools or services."

Florida Realtors has 149 employees and two Florida offices: its headquarters in Orlando and a public policy office in Tallahassee. As the state Realtor association, it provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 local Realtor boards and associations.

To participate in the "Best Companies To Work For In Florida" program, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Those that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. Questions focused on nine themes: general employee experience; role satisfaction; communication and workplace culture; supervisor relationship; training, technology and development; diversity and inclusion; leadership; benefits; and work-life balance.

The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

"Innovative, inspirational and visionaries ... these Florida companies continue to set trends for others to follow," says Florida Trend Publisher David Denor. "This group of impressive companies continues to recruit, retain and deliver unique workplace environments for their employees and clients alike. The 'Best Companies To Work For In Florida' are risk takers that provide us with a glimpse of what tomorrow's workforce and workplace environments could look like."

The "Best Companies To Work For In Florida" program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group handled the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings.

Florida Trend business magazine is read by more than 235,000 business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. It covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida.

