Florida Realtors®, JARECO Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors®, the state's largest professional trade association, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Japan-America Real Estate Coalition Office (JARECO), strengthening international collaboration and expanding business opportunities for real estate professionals in both Florida and Japan.

At left, Japan-America Real Estate Coalition (JARECO) Chairman Masayuki Nakagawa shows his signed copy of the new Memorandum of Understanding agreement between JARECO and Florida Realtors®, while Florida Realtors® President Tim Weisheyer, right, does the same. The MoU was signed during the SEUS/Japan meeting in Toyko Oct. 28, 2025.

The agreement was signed by Florida Realtors® President Tim Weisheyer and JARECO Chairman Masayuki Nakagawa during a ceremony in Tokyo this week during the Southeast U.S.-Japan Association (SEUS/Japan) joint meeting. It establishes a framework for cooperation, information exchange and professional networking between Florida Realtors® and JARECO's extensive network of real estate organizations across Japan.

Founded in 2013, JARECO (www.jareco.org) serves as the primary link between the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and five of Japan's major real estate groups, representing several hundred thousand professionals nationwide. The organization promotes collaboration, research, and education to foster a globally connected real estate community.

"Florida's global real estate connections continue to grow, and this new partnership with JARECO opens even more doors for collaboration, learning, and investment between Florida and Japan," said 2025 Florida Realtors® President Tim Weisheyer, broker-owner, Dream Builders Realty and dbrCommercial Real Estate Services in Central Florida. "We're proud to strengthen the bridge between our two markets and help Realtors® in both countries find new pathways for success."

The agreement comes as economic and travel ties between Florida and Japan continue to grow. ZIPAIR, a subsidiary of Japan Airlines, announced Oct. 28, 2025, it will operate the first nonstop passenger flights between Florida and Asia, with four round-trip charter flights between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Tokyo Narita (NRT) beginning in February 2026.

Weisheyer said, "As the immediate past chairman of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, I understand the importance of international connectivity and am excited to see our years of work come to fruition. These new flights, combined with partnerships like this one, will help strengthen business and real estate relationships between Florida and Japan."

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) manages Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport.

"This partnership arrives at an exciting time," Weisheyer said. "With new direct air connections and a growing appetite for cross-border investment, Florida and Japan are poised to deepen economic and professional ties. Real estate is at the center of that growth, and Florida Realtors® is proud help connect our members with opportunities around the world."

Through the MoU, Florida Realtors® and JARECO will promote cooperation in key areas such as professional development, market data sharing, and global business outreach. Both organizations share a commitment to advancing ethical standards, professionalism, and innovation within the international real estate marketplace.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 50 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at https://www.floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

