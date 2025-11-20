Fla.'s Housing Market: Sales and Inventory Up, Median Prices Ease in Oct.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's housing market in October reported more closed sales, an uptick in inventory (active listings) and median prices that continue to ease, according to Florida Realtors®' latest housing report.

"Throughout 2025 I have been sharing about the future of the real estate market in Florida and the expectation for continual growth and improvement. Closed sales and pending inventory were higher this October than a year ago," said 2025 Florida Realtors President Tim Weisheyer, broker-owner of Dream Builders Realty and dbrCommercial Real Estate Services in Central Florida. "With median prices easing, more buyers are stepping back in, and sellers are finding a more stable environment to list. It's a positive sign that Florida's housing market continues to gain traction and moving toward a more balanced, sustainable pace."

The positive trends seen for several months appear to be continuing, said Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor – however, he also explained that the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which struck Florida in late September and early October of 2024, factor into the current year-over-year comparisons.

He said that in comparing October 2005 – the current month – to October 2024, which is called the base month, when "some kind of out-of-the-ordinary phenomenon occurs that impacts the metric being analyzed in the base period, but not the current period, that so-called 'base effect' has to be considered."

O'Connor said, "Those two hurricanes had had the effect of negating or at least postponing a fair amount of market activity that otherwise would have occurred during that October of last year – and this base effect tends to muddle the comparison data. In this case, it's impacting metrics such as new pending sales and new listings, for example, which appear significantly higher."

Last month, closed sales of existing single-family homes statewide totaled 21,191, up 13.8% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 7,223, up 11.1% over October 2024, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

While closings were affected by the same hurricane base effects, the impact was minimal, according to O'Connor.

"Some scheduled closings are delayed during hurricanes, sometimes homes need additional inspections and the like after storms pass, but closings are cancelled or delayed at a far lesser rate than, say, decisions to list a home for sale or put one under contract," he said. "In October, closed sales of single-family homes were up 13.8%, and the hurricane base effect is only a small factor. Most of this growth is real and was predicted by strong growth in new pending sales in the prior couple of months. Condo and townhouse closed sales were up as well compared to a year ago.

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in October was $411,105, down 0.9% compared to a year ago, while the statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $300,000, down 4.8% from October 2024. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

On the supply side of the market, single-family existing homes were at a 5.1-months' supply in last month, while condo-townhouse properties were at a 9.3-months' supply.

To see the full statewide housing activity reports, go to the Florida Realtors Newsroom and look under Latest Releases or download the October 2025 data report PDFs under Market Data.

Florida Realtors ® is The Voice for Real Estate ® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 50 boards/associations. Florida Realtors ® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

