Florida Realtors® Seeks Student Scholarship Winners

Florida Realtors

Jan. 10, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have kids currently in college, or maybe one who is about to graduate high school? Are they interested in a possible real estate-related career? Then find out more about the Student Scholarship Program offered through Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Inc., a not-for-profit corporation that provides educational scholarships. But act fast: The application deadline for this year's program is March 6, 2024, at noon.

Since the program began 14 years ago, Florida Realtors has awarded a total of $2,502,500 in scholarship funding, which has helped 1,807 students go to a college or university.

This student scholarship program is open and available to students whose parents are Realtors or licensed real estate practitioners, or whose parents are employed by any local Realtor board/association or by Florida Realtors, as well as any Florida student currently enrolled at a school (including home-schooled students or those attending a charter school.) It is based on an online application form, which can be found via a link on Florida Realtors' website.

Who can apply for the scholarships? Any Florida high school senior who will be attending an undergraduate college or university; any Florida resident student currently enrolled in an undergraduate college or university (any major); or any Florida resident student pursuing a graduate degree is eligible. There are no limitations as to the location of the college or university attended, as long as the applicant indicates the intent to return to work in Florida after graduation. Proof of the student's legal Florida residency is required, however.

As part of the application process, students must do the following:

  • Complete the online application (including a paragraph or two about how the student shows leadership skills)
  • Upload a Florida driver's license or government ID to prove Florida residency
  • Upload transcripts from the last three years of school
  • Provide three reference letters on school letterhead (one letter can be a personal reference but the other two must be from teachers, coaches, or school administrators; all must be dated Jan. 2023 or later)
  • Upload the acceptance letter from one or more colleges where the student plans to attend in fall 2024

Scholarships start at $1,000; the number of scholarships and dollar amounts awarded may vary each year and are determined by the Education Foundation's Board of Directors. Criteria to be considered include but aren't limited to the following: academic standing/achievements, financial need, community involvement and evidence of leadership qualities. The Foundation's Board of Directors has "sole and absolute discretion" over all decisions as to whether an applicant qualifies.

An important reminder to all applicants: The Florida Realtors Education Foundation Scholarship application is only available online. Please note that applications may not be mailed or faxed in for this scholarship. Only the applications submitted through this website will be eligible for review.

Remember, you have until noon on March 6, 2024, to fill out the online application for the Florida Realtors Education Foundation's student scholarship program. Find the application form and check out FAQs on Florida Realtors' member website scholarships page.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to more than 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

