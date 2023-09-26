Florida Realtors® to Partner with FOREWARN® in 2024

News provided by

Florida Realtors

26 Sep, 2023, 10:05 ET

FOREWARN services will help Realtors® mitigate risks and enhance safety

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® and FOREWARN®, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) are joining forces to promote and enhance the safety of Realtors® while they're working to help buyers and sellers across Florida.

Florida Realtors has contracted to make FOREWARN services available at no additional cost for its 238,000 members, beginning in January 2024. FOREWARN is a leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identities and validating information provided by potential clients – using just a phone number. Its services allow agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

"As the largest state Realtor association in the country, we strive to provide our members with the best solutions and the most value," said Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant. "We are thrilled to empower all of Florida's Realtors with FOREWARN to address such a critical industry need in the safety of our members."

Florida Realtors President G. Mike McGraw added, "Helping people with their real estate needs is so rewarding, but the reality of this business is that agents are regularly faced with unknown risks. FOREWARN helps agents to quickly verify the identity of their prospects and mitigate many of the risks related to both safety and fraud. We are pleased to equip our members with this powerful solution at no additional cost to them."

"We created FOREWARN with the goal of delivering a proactive safety solution to the real estate industry to address inherent risks," said James Reilly, president of FOREWARN and red violet. "Through our discussions with Florida Realtors, it is clear that their commitment to the safety of their members is paramount. We are very pleased to partner with Florida Realtors in the offering of FOREWARN as a member benefit, ensuring that every member real estate agent in the state of Florida possesses this essential solution to mitigate risk."

In January 2024, Florida Realtors' members will receive specific instructions on how to activate their FOREWARN subscription.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

About FOREWARN®
FOREWARN offers instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, its solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™. For more information, go to: www.forewarn.com

About red violet®
red violet builds proprietary technologies and applies analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Its technology powers critical solutions that enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Its intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

SOURCE Florida Realtors

Also from this source

Fla.'s Housing Market: Median Prices Continue to Rise in August

20 Realtors® Recognized as Florida Realtors® Board Certified Professionals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.