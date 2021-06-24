Florida School Districts Select Raptor Technologies as their Panic Alert Solution for Alyssa's Law Requirement

Raptor Technologies selected by seven Florida counties as mobile panic alert provider to meet Alyssa's Law requirement Tweet this

The Florida Department of Education selected Raptor Technologies' mobile panic alert, Raptor Alert, as one of the approved solutions for school districts to implement before the August 2021 deadline, as required by the Alyssa's Law mandate. With Raptor Alert, school staff will be able to use their mobile and desktop devices to send an emergency alert, directly notifying first responders as to the exact location and type of emergency.

"We are honored to expand our school safety mission with seven important Florida districts, and we look forward to helping additional districts comply with Florida's 2021 Alyssa's Law mandate," stated Gray Hall, CEO, Raptor Technologies. "As the only approved provider in Florida focused solely on K-12 safety products, we consider Raptor Alert a crucial element of our School Safety Suite, enabling a rapid and informed response when the unthinkable happens."

Designed in collaboration with critical response and emergency services experts, Raptor Alert utilizes a simple, easy to use navigation interface specifically designed to be used under duress during an emergency. Teachers and staff can quickly initiate a response to a school or district-wide emergency from any web-enabled mobile or desktop device. Alerts are immediately delivered to a custom list of recipients, which can include administrators, staff members, and first responders.

Additionally, Raptor Alert is fully compatible with all standard Public Safety Answering Point and emergency calling infrastructure. Raptor Alert is also RapidSOS Ready™ which accelerates the transfer of critical emergency alert data to 911 and first responders to enable faster, better-informed responses to school emergencies.

Florida school districts have the option of selecting Raptor directly, or through Raptor's relationship with AT&T and Mutualink. Both options are pre-approved by the State of Florida as compliant with the Alyssa's Law mandate.

To learn more about Alyssa's Law and Raptor Alert, visit www.raptortech.com/florida-alyssas-law.

About Raptor Technologies

Raptor is driven by our mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 35,000 K-12 U.S. schools to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, and emergency management software and services that cover the complete spectrum of school safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

SOURCE Raptor Technologies