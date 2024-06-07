FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT

"Dr. Kerr's dedication and vision have left an indelible mark on Florida Southern College," said Chairman Fryer. "The Board of Trustees cannot adequately express our gratitude to her for transforming our college. Her commitment to fostering a dynamic academic community and her unwavering support for students, faculty and staff have profoundly impacted the college."

Dr. Martin, incoming president, brings a wealth of experience in higher education leadership. Most recently serving as the Vice President for Strategy and Innovation at William & Mary, he was instrumental in launching several key initiatives that improved student retention and academic performance, including aligning the university's enrollment, marketing, and communications strategies, and advancing the institution's strategic goals.

"With a background in academic administration and a proven track record of enhancing the student experience and institutional growth, Dr. Martin is uniquely qualified to lead our college into a new era of excellence," said Chairman Fryer. "We are excited to welcome Dr. Martin and his family to FSC and look forward to working with him as he guides us forward."

Dr. Martin began his career at William & Mary in 2008, holding key positions, including Assistant to the President and Provost, Associate Provost, and Chief of Staff. Alongside the provost/chief academic officer, Dr. Martin co-chaired the strategic planning process, resulting in the University’s Vision 2026 strategic plan. He also served as Interim Director of Athletics from 2020-2021, providing stability and leading significant initiatives, including the $57.4 million All In fundraising campaign for athletics.

"It's a surpassing honor to be called to serve Florida Southern College as its next president. I am grateful to Chairman Fryer, the search committee, and Board of Trustees for entrusting me with the responsibility of leading the College that Dr. Kerr has so remarkably transformed during her tenure," said Dr. Martin.

Dr. Martin received his bachelor's degree from Houghton College and a Master of Science degree from Georgia State University. He also holds a Ph.D. in Educational Policy, Planning, and Leadership and an M.B.A. from William & Mary. He and his wife, Tia, have two children.

"My wife and I are delighted to return to Lakeland, where I have visited family over the years. My grandfather taught me how to play golf at Cleveland Heights, though I haven't improved much since his early lessons," said Dr. Martin. "Tia and I have already felt the warm embrace of the College and look forward to our family becoming part of the Lakeland community."

Florida Southern College is excited to welcome Dr. Martin and his family and celebrate this new chapter in the college's history.

