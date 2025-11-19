FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE APPOINTS STACY WALSH AS CHIEF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College announces the appointment of Stacy Walsh as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Walsh, a proud alumna, brings 20 years of experience in marketing, communications, and organizational leadership to the role.

Stacy Walsh, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Florida Southern College.

As Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Walsh led two major brand campaigns in just six months, uniting divisions across campus to create a cohesive visual identity, refined messaging, and updated style guidelines that reflect Florida Southern's excellence and tradition. Her approach has consistently centered on partnership and collaboration, working with academic departments to highlight faculty achievements and with Student Life to showcase the College's vibrant campus experience.

"It has been an incredible privilege to collaborate with so many talented colleagues across campus," said Walsh. "The strength of our brand truly reflects the collective energy, creativity, and commitment of the Florida Southern community. More than 20 years ago, I was an intern in this very office. To now have the chance to support an institution that gave me so much is a true honor."

In her new role, Walsh will serve as the institution's senior strategist for brand development, integrated marketing, and communications, reporting directly to President Jeremy Martin, Ph.D. and serving on the College's Senior Leadership Team. She will oversee strategic initiatives to elevate Florida Southern's national visibility, strengthen engagement with prospective students, alumni, and donors, and ensure the College's storytelling reflects its mission and values.

"We are pleased to see Stacy advance to this leadership role as we work together to elevate the visibility, reputation, and impact of Florida Southern College," said Dr. Martin.

Before returning to Florida Southern, Walsh served as Vice President of Development at United Way of Central Florida and as Chief Development and Marketing Officer for the YMCA of West Central Florida, where she led the local implementation of the national YMCA rebrand, managed crisis communications during the COVID-19 pandemic, and launched award-winning campaigns across Central Florida.

A respected community leader, Walsh has also served on the boards of SPCA Florida, PACE Center for Girls, the Junior League, Academy Prep, LkldNow, the Polk Arts and Cultural Alliance, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation, using her communication and marketing expertise to advance causes aligned with Florida Southern's commitment to service and impact.

Walsh's appointment marks a continued investment in strategic communications and institutional storytelling at Florida Southern, enhancing the College's visibility.

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state.

