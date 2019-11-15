Florida Southern College Dedicates the Jean and Sal Campisi, Sr., Academic Center for Physical Therapy

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College President Dr. Anne Kerr and the College's Board of Trustees, joined by special guests including Jean and Sal Campisi, Sr., dedicated the new Campisi Academic Center for Physical Therapy during a noontime ceremony on Nov. 15.

Remarks by Dr. Kerr and other FSC dignitaries were followed by an official ribbon-cutting and tours of the facility, led by students from the School of Physical Therapy.

The new structure, which was designed by Wallis Murphey Boyington Architects, Inc., and built by Rodda Construction, is located in Lakeland's Dixieland Historic District, less than a mile from FSC's main campus. The striking look of the building was inspired by the work of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, incorporating distinctive elements such as colored-glass windows reminiscent of those Wright included in his designs for the FSC campus.

Dr. Nancy Nuzzo, program director and dean of the School of Physical Therapy, and seven committed faculty members are supported by state-of-the-art research and training technologies such as ceiling-mounted cameras and monitors in the study labs, "plastinated" cadaver specimens, portable ultrasound units, and cutting-edge balance and gait analysis systems.

Students currently enrolled as members of the School of Physical Therapy's first class began their course work in the new facility at the start of the 2019-2020 academic year.

For more information about the new Doctor of Physical Therapy program at FSC, visit: flsouthern.edu/DPT

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in Florida. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio; is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning; and boasts 30 NCAA Division II national championships. It is ranked among the top 10 Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News and World Report; and is included in The Princeton Review's 385 Best Colleges, The Fiske Guide to Colleges 2018, and Forbes magazine's America's Top Colleges Guide. The College is committed to the development of the whole student through vibrant student life programs that prepare graduates to make a positive, consequential impact on society. FSC is conveniently located within an hour's drive of both Orlando and Tampa. FSC is home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2012. Named the "Most Beautiful Campus in the Nation" for two consecutive years by The Princeton Review and one of the nation's "Ten College Campuses with the Best Architecture" by Architectural Digest, Florida Southern is an internationally-recognized place of beauty and academic excellence.

