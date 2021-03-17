Florida Southern College Hires Head Coach To Lead Mocs Overwatch Esports Team

Hayes has been coaching Overwatch professionally since the game's release in 2016. For two years, he served as the head coach for the Philadelphia Fusion, an official esports team in the Overwatch League, helping the team secure its second-place finish in the 2018 Grand Finals. For three consecutive years, Hayes has been nominated to coach the United Kingdom's team for the Overwatch World Cup.

"I'm looking forward to joining FSC and getting myself involved within the collegiate scene," said Hayes. "My hope is, through my experience, to educate and build players through winning habits and mindsets that allow them to develop skills that will help them move into higher levels of competition."

Hayes is the second industry professional to join the Mocs Esports program as a head coach, after the Florida Southern League of Legends team welcomed Jiajun "Austin" YuGate as their new coach in February.

"Hayes is another great addition to our program," said Drew Howard, Florida Southern's director of athletics and dean of wellness. "He's been at the forefront of competitive Overwatch since the game's release. His knowledge from his time in the official esports league for this game is invaluable, and our players are going to benefit greatly from their time with him."

