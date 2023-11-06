FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE NAMES DR. LALY JOSEPH TO THE DR. KEITH R. BEREND '92 ENDOWED CHAIR IN NURSING

News provided by

Florida Southern College

06 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

LAKELAND, Fla. , Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Laly Joseph as the recipient of the prestigious Dr. Keith R. Berend '92 Endowed Chair in Nursing within the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Dr. Joseph brings a wealth of experience and a global perspective on healthcare to Florida Southern College.

Continue Reading
Florida Southern College Names Dr. Laly Joseph as the Dr. Keith R. Berend '92 Endowed Chair in Nursing within the College's Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Florida Southern College Names Dr. Laly Joseph as the Dr. Keith R. Berend '92 Endowed Chair in Nursing within the College's Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

This endowed chair is made possible through the generous gift from FSC Trustee Dr. Keith R. Berend '92 and his wife, Cindy. Dr. Berend's motivation to fund this position stems from his observation of the exceptional education his daughter, Molly Berend '21, a nursing student, received at Florida Southern College.

Dr. Anne B. Kerr, President of Florida Southern College, commented on this significant appointment, saying, "Dr. Laly Joseph is nationally recognized as one of the foremost leaders in nursing education. Her expertise and dedication to nursing align perfectly with our mission to prepare compassionate and highly skilled nurses. We are privileged to welcome someone of her outstanding achievements to our community."

Dr. Laly Joseph, the newly appointed Dean of the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences, has more than three decades of experience in healthcare and comes to Florida Southern after serving as Interim Dean and Professor at the Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing in New York City. Her impressive academic journey encompasses a rich tapestry of achievements, including being a United Nations Delegate and a consultant with universities in India and Malaysia. She holds eight degrees and certifications and is a board-certified adult nurse practitioner. Dr. Joseph's specialties include management, oncology, mobile technology, virtual simulation, gerontology, palliative, and hospice nursing. Her commitment to global research and collaboration has made her a leading figure in nursing education.

Dr. Joseph is enthusiastic about her new role, stating, "I am truly honored to join the esteemed faculty at Florida Southern College. This endowed chair represents a remarkable opportunity to contribute to nursing education and research, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented students and faculty of Florida Southern College."

This appointment marks the next step in Florida Southern College's commitment to advancing nursing education. Dr. Laly Joseph's experience and dedication will foster a new era of innovation, research, and a richer education for FSC's nurses, ensuring a healthier future for patients.

About Florida Southern College
Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked #11 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2024 "Best Colleges" guide. It is included in The Princeton Review's 2023-2024 Best 389 Colleges guide and the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2024. The 2023-2024 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC is ranked by The Princeton Review as the #6 "Most Beautiful Campus" in the nation. Connect with Florida Southern College.

About the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences
Accredited by the National Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), Florida Southern College's Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences is a leading institution dedicated to excellence in nursing and health education. Offering a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and ethical principles required for a rewarding healthcare career, state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and clinical partnerships ensure students receive comprehensive, hands-on training. Join us in shaping the future of healthcare.

www.FLSouthern.edu

SOURCE Florida Southern College

Also from this source

FLORIDA SOUTHERN TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW GOLF FACILITY AT LONE PALM GOLF CLUB

FLORIDA SOUTHERN TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW GOLF FACILITY AT LONE PALM GOLF CLUB

Florida Southern College announced today that it will break ground on the Moccasins' new Golf Club House at Lone Palm Golf Club in Lakeland, Fla. on...
FOUR TABBED FOR SELECTION TO THE FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME

FOUR TABBED FOR SELECTION TO THE FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME

Florida Southern College Athletics will induct four new individuals into the Florida Southern College Athletics Hall of Fame at its Hall of Fame...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.