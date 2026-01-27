FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE ONLINE MBA PROGRAM EARNS NATIONAL RECOGNITION FROM U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The online MBA program at Florida Southern College has earned national recognition in the latest U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Online Programs rankings, securing "Best" status among Best Online Programs.

The College's consistent high rankings reflect its commitment to academic excellence and student achievement. Per its placement, Florida Southern boasts its accessibility for students to acquire an education that wholly prepares them for success in their designated career fields after graduation.

The Becker Business Building at Florida Southern College.

"Being ranked among the nation's top Online MBA programs by U.S. News & World Report reflects the dedication of our faculty and the strength of our curriculum," said Dr. Tracey Tedder, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Florida Southern College. "This recognition underscores our continued commitment to delivering excellent graduate education that supports student success and prepares graduates for future opportunities in the business field."

With accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), earned by less than six percent of the world's business schools, the online MBA program at Florida Southern provides graduates a competitive edge in the job market by focusing on cross-industry learning. The program employs an engaged-learning approach to help students gain real-world experience and the important skills sought after by employers. Online instruction offers flexibility, ideal for working professionals, and students can customize their MBA to match their career goals.

"The recognition of Florida Southern College's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise Online MBA as a Top 100 program in the nation by U.S. News & World Report reflects the exceptional work of our faculty in designing and delivering a premier graduate business education," said Dr. Michael Weber, dean of the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. "Our program integrates insightful, practice-oriented teaching with real-world case studies, consulting projects, and experiential learning opportunities that prepare students for immediate impact. Through state-of-the-art technology and applied learning environments, our students develop the analytical, strategic, and leadership skills required to excel in today's complex and evolving business landscape."

U.S. News and World Report uses a wide range of data to calculate Best Online Programs, assessing measures of services offered remotely, available technology and course delivery best practices to evaluate overall academic quality across disciplines such as business, criminal justice, education, engineering, information technology and nursing.

For more information on the Florida Southern College MBA program, visit this link.

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #12 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #24 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2026 Best 391 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2025-2026 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Florida Southern houses 13 Wright-designed structures.

SOURCE Florida Southern College