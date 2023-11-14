FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE PRESIDENT ANNE B. KERR RECOGNIZED AMONG FLORIDA'S MOST INFLUENTIAL EXECUTIVES IN FLORIDA TREND'S FLORIDA 500

News provided by

Florida Southern College

14 Nov, 2023, 13:06 ET

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College proudly announces that President Dr. Anne B. Kerr has been recognized in the 2023 edition of Florida Trend's Florida 500 Florida's Most Influential Business Leaders, a prestigious list highlighting the 500 most influential executives across various economic sectors throughout the state.

Continue Reading
For the fourth year in a row, Florida Southern College President Dr. Anne B. Kerr was selected to the prominent Florida 500 list, recognizing the most influential business leaders across the state.
For the fourth year in a row, Florida Southern College President Dr. Anne B. Kerr was selected to the prominent Florida 500 list, recognizing the most influential business leaders across the state.

This marks President Kerr's fourth inclusion, underscoring her sustained impact on higher education in Florida. The annual publication by Florida Trend involves an exhaustive year-long research initiative to identify leaders who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their professions, personal interests, and philanthropic endeavors.

Dr. Kerr expressed her gratitude, saying, "It is a tremendous honor to be included alongside such exceptional leaders. Florida Southern's reputation as a premier institution for engaged learning continues to attract students and capture national attention. The continuous recognition is only possible through the work of our world-class faculty and dedicated staff. Together, we are preparing our extraordinary students to make a consequential impact in the world, and I am privileged to be a part of this impressive journey and trajectory."

Kerr, also recently named to Tampa Bay's Power 100 list, has led the institution to unprecedented achievements. Under her innovative leadership, FSC has seen remarkable growth and gained national recognition. Florida Southern is ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review, Colleges of DistinctionPoets&QuantsForbes, the Wall Street Journal, the Fiske Guide to Colleges, and others. Her emphasis on experiential learning and creating an engaged campus experience is reflected in the introduction of 19 new undergraduate majors across FSC's arts, sciences, education, business, and nursing programs; a focus on career services; and partnerships with organizations ranging from the Polk Museum of Art to The Washington Center, which have expanded student opportunities for research and hands-on learning. This has resulted in a remarkable 98 percent student placement rate post-graduation.

"One of Florida's greatest strengths is the depth of talent in its business community, and we believe these individuals stand out for the difference they make far beyond their organizations and hometowns," says Florida Trend Executive Editor Vickie Chachere.

Additionally, during Dr. Kerr's tenure, the College's impact on the Florida economy has risen to more than $388 million in gross domestic product, over $237 million in labor income, more than and $612 billion in overall sales, while providing over 4,500 jobs. With new graduate degree programs, such as master's degrees in accounting, education, and nursing, in addition to new doctoral programs in education, physical therapy, and nursing practice, Florida Southern is further helping to meet the state and nationwide need for innovative and experienced professionals, who are making a positive and consequential impact in their fields.

Dr. Robert L. Fryer, Jr. '70, chairman of Florida Southern College's Board of Trustees, congratulated Dr. Kerr. "Florida Southern College has blossomed under her determined guidance and inspiring leadership. The Board of Trustees and the thousands of students who have launched successful careers because of her dedication to shaping a genuinely dynamic educational experience appreciate the many achievements of her service to FSC. We are privileged to have her at the helm."

About Florida Southern College
Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked #11 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2024 "Best Colleges" guide. It is included in The Princeton Review's 2023-2024 Best 389 Colleges guide and the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2024. The 2023-2024 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC is ranked by The Princeton Review as the #6 "Most Beautiful Campus" in the nation. Connect with Florida Southern College. 

www.FLSouthern.edu

SOURCE Florida Southern College

Also from this source

FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE NAMES DR. LALY JOSEPH TO THE DR. KEITH R. BEREND '92 ENDOWED CHAIR IN NURSING

FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE NAMES DR. LALY JOSEPH TO THE DR. KEITH R. BEREND '92 ENDOWED CHAIR IN NURSING

Florida Southern College is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Laly Joseph as the recipient of the prestigious Dr. Keith R. Berend '92...
FLORIDA SOUTHERN TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW GOLF FACILITY AT LONE PALM GOLF CLUB

FLORIDA SOUTHERN TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW GOLF FACILITY AT LONE PALM GOLF CLUB

Florida Southern College announced today that it will break ground on the Moccasins' new Golf Club House at Lone Palm Golf Club in Lakeland, Fla. on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.