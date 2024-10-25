FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE RECEIVES SACSCOC APPROVAL FOR MASTER OF SCIENCE IN PSYCHIATRIC-MENTAL HEALTH NURSE PRACTITIONER PROGRAM FOR JANUARY 2025

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Florida Southern College has received approval from Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to implement the Master of Science in Nursing in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program (MSN-PMHNP) and the Post-Masters Certificate in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner concentration (PMC-PMHNP). The program will welcome its first cohort in January 2025.

Dr. Laly Joseph, Dean of the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Florida Southern College. Florida Southern College Graduate Nursing Program

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our faculty in the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences, who have worked tirelessly to develop a program that meets the highest standards of excellence in nursing education," says Dr. Tracey Tedder, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. "These programs reinforce the College's mission to prepare students to make a positive and consequential impact on society."

The PMHNP program is designed to equip nurses with the advanced knowledge and skills necessary to assess and manage mental health disorders across the lifespan. It also addresses ethical, legal, and cultural considerations specific to psychiatric-mental health care. Students will participate in a combination of core nursing courses, specialized psychiatric nursing classes, and extensive clinical practicum experiences. This approach empowers them to deliver evidence-based care, advocate for patients, and collaborate effectively within interdisciplinary teams.

"I am proud to state that our school, which fosters an environment of teaching and learning excellence and collaborative clinical partners coupled with student success, will play a pivotal role in preparing a cadre of competent and compassionate PMHNPs capable of addressing the diverse and evolving needs of individuals experiencing mental health challenges," says Dr. Laly Joseph, Dean of the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Florida Southern College.

The PMHNP program is structured with a hybrid schedule and clinical site placements, reinforcing the college's commitment to engaging and hands-on learning, where students benefit from mentorship provided by faculty to help them achieve their professional goals. Upon graduation, they will be eligible for certification as PMHNPs through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board and the American Nurses Credentialing Center. By equipping nurses with specialized skills in mental health, this program will contribute to a more comprehensive and patient-centered approach to healthcare.

Florida Southern College is proud to contribute to the future of healthcare and looks forward to welcoming its first class of MSN: Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner students. For more information or to apply today, visit www.flsouthern.edu/MSN.

