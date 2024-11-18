FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE RECOGNIZES WINTER HAVEN HOSPITAL FOUNDATION/BAYCARE -- WINTER HAVEN HOSPITAL FOR THEIR SUPPORT OF NURSING PROGRAM

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College (FSC) is proud to partner with Winter Haven Hospital Foundation/BayCare–Winter Haven Hospital (WHHF/BayCare-WHH) through a continual collaboration and generous financial support towards the nursing program. Through the support of the WHHF/BayCare-WHH, the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences announces the purchase of the Pediatric HAL® simulator, further benefiting and advancing the educational experience for students.

"We thank Winter Haven Hospital for their long-term partnership with our nursing program, most recently for their financial support of scholarships for our nursing students, which enabled us to successfully apply for matching funds from the Flo

rida Department of Education (FDOE)," says Dr. Laly Joseph, Dean of The Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The state-of-the-art Pediatric HAL® simulator will provide graduate and undergraduate nursing students with simulated pediatric clinical experiences that will prepare them for complex pediatric patients in the future. With realistic vital signs, and diagnostic information, the new simulation has the capacity to respond to students with emotions, facial expressions, and motor functions.

"We are honored to have this long-standing partnership with Florida Southern College and the School of Nursing. It's provided great community benefits for all the people we serve in this community, and we're delighted to be able to convey funds that can help local healthcare patients," says Joel Thomas, President & CEO at Winter Haven Hospital Foundation.

Last December, the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation established the Winter Haven Hospital Fellowship program at Florida Southern College and Lakeland Regional Health supported the

Lakeland Regional Health Scholarship program. Grants from the two healthcare systems enabled the College to apply successfully to the Florida Department of Education for matching funds through the agency's Public Colleges and Universities Nursing Education Grant program.

The College awarded three Winter Haven Hospital Fellowships and four Lakeland Regional Health Scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year to graduating seniors enrolled in the

Bachelor of Nursing degree program at FSC's Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. In addition to tuition assistance, the students will complete their nursing apprenticeship and senior practicum during the academic year and begin their nursing careers at BayCare-Winter Haven Hospital or Lakeland Regional Health upon their graduation and RN licensure next spring.

State funds matching the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation's December grant for the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation Fellowships were used to purchase the Pediatric Hal® Patient Simulator, which will enhance nursing instruction for undergraduate and graduate students in the Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

