Florida State Director Jaclyn Stapp Announces Orlando as New Host City for Miss Florida USA and Miss Florida Teen USA Pageants

Landmark Theatre Steinmetz Hall in Downtown Orlando to Host 2025's Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaclyn Nesheiwat Stapp, director of the Miss Florida USA and Miss Florida Teen USA pageants, announced that the events will be held on May 24-25th 2025 at the iconic Steinmetz Hall in Downtown Orlando. In her second year as Florida State Director, Jaclyn—an entertainment TV personality, model, actress, and CEO of the CHARM Foundation—has enhanced the pageants with a diverse roster of contestants, improved stage production, celebrity judges, and valuable prize packages.

Having previously competed as Miss Florida Teen USA and been crowned Miss New York USA, Jaclyn aims to empower women by celebrating diversity and redefining beauty standards. The relocation to Downtown Orlando is just one of the significant changes planned for this year's competition.

Influencer and 2024 Judge Brittany Aldean shares, "It was an absolute honor to judge the Miss Florida USA Pageant and witness the incredible talent and commitment these contestants showcase in life and on stage." Aldean continues, "Executive Director Jaclyn Stapp has done an outstanding job leading this pageant and establishing a platform that empowers and inspires women from across the Sunshine State. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for this unbelievable event!"

Jaclyn, known for her red-carpet appearances and television specials, has interviewed stars like Dolly Parton, Clint Black, and Patti Labelle. She's graced magazine covers and has been featured in outlets such as US Magazine.com, Celebuzz, Star Magazine.com, Radar Online, Bella Magazine, and Hollywood Life. Starting as a contestant in Miss Florida Teen USA, first runner-up in Miss Florida USA, and eventually Miss New York USA, Jaclyn is honored to collaborate with the Miss USA Organization and represent her hometown of Florida.

For updates on competition dates, tickets, and additional information, please visit https://missfloridausa.com/.

https://missfloridausa.com/.

You can also request interviews or book appearances with the current Queens Miss Florida USA Peyton Lewis and Miss Florida Teen USA Kennedie Clinton.

